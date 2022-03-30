‘Drunk’ Cara Delevingne Approaches Wyclef Jean at New York Party

ads

Supermodel Cara Delevingne was the life of the party on Monday night, serving as a firefighter for Wyclef Jean and dancing wildly, appearing to have had one too many drinks.

She “seemed really drunk,” a source tells Page Six of the model, adding that along with her drink she was carrying an unopened bottle of her brand of vegan prosecco, Della Vite, all night.

“Wyclef called for people to come on stage and she was lifting all these guests up and dancing with everyone. She was a total Wyclef fan,” says an attendee at the Wells Fargo and Bilt event, a new credit card company that earns points for paying rent, at Summit One Vanderbilt.

We were told that Vogue cover girl Delevingne, 29, was on stage throughout the performance and that “her dance moves were insane. At one point she was doing what can only be considered a template.

“She dropped her phone, she hit her head, she was making all the wild faces that made her so famous,” says the spy.

A representative for Delevingne did not respond to a request for comment.

It’s not the first time a wobbly Delevingne has taken the stage. In November, a spy told Page Six that her model was “really drunk” at Leah McSweeney’s Halloween party, she almost fell off the stage, but a security guard caught her.

Wyclef played a series of songs telling the DJ: “Sound man, don’t let me hear any comments, I don’t want to have Will Smith with you,” referencing the “Men in Black” actor slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars. . .

A$AP Rocky also performed at the event in front of a crowd that included New York’s nightlife-loving Mayor Eric Adams, who was seen earlier in the evening opening the Plaza Suite.

“Everyone who moved to Florida, please come back to New York City because New York City is where you want to be,” the mayor told the crowd.

Guests including Floyd Mayweather, Dr. Mehmet Oz and artist Kaws were able to explore the top three floors of the 1,401-foot-tall building.

