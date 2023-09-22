DRX, T1 and Cloud9 invited to the TEN VALORANT Global Invitational in Korea – VALO2ASIA

DRX, T1, and Cloud9 have received extended invitations to participate in the TEN VALORANT Global Invitational, scheduled for October 7-8.

SOUTH KOREA – The Busan Esports Arena (BRENA) has Announced three of the four teams invited to their next TEN VALORANT Global Invitational event. DRX, T1 and Cloud9 have been announced as participants, and one more yet-to-be-announced team will receive an invitation to join the competition in Busan, South Korea, on October 7-8.

DRX will become the highest-ranked team at the OFF//SEASON event, having secured a respectable 5-6th place at the recent VALORANT Champions event in Los Angeles and a runner-up position in the VCT Pacific League. The Korean powerhouse is anticipated to preserve its 2023 season squad for the upcoming competition. However, the decision on which five players will make up the starting five remains to be seen.

(Photo courtesy of Colin Young-Wolff/Riot Games)

The other confirmed Pacific team, T1, has undergone considerable roster changes recently with the departure of in-game leader Byeon.”munchkins“Sang-beom, sixth man Kang”intro“Seung-gyun and Joseph”prohibition“Seung Min Oh. Taking their places is former Gen.G player Lee”k1Ng“Seung-won, former Jadeite Ham player”izu“Woo-joo and Kevin”xtake careSusanto, older brother of PRX f0rsakeN.

The newly revamped T1 roster debuted this month in France at the KCX3 – Karmine Corp vs. The world showmatch event. Competing in the absence of xccurate, T1 scored a best-of-one victory against Karmine Corp on Bind, with Carpe as the Duelist. xccurate’s involvement in the Seoul event remains unknown after he failed to obtain a Schengen visa for the aforementioned KCX3 event, being a recent addition to T1.

Cloud9, meanwhile, is still in the process of finalizing its final lineup for OFF//SEASON, with Erick “Xeppaa“Bach and Jake”jakeeAnderson are the remaining members of the inaugural VCT Americas League. These decisions are due to the team’s inability to secure a spot at any international events during the year, including VALORANT Masters Tokyo and Champions Los Angeles.

(Photo courtesy of Tina Jo/Riot Games)

However, a recent report from Alejandro Gomis indicates that C9 could be considering Anthony’s return.”vanity“Malaspina and the incorporation of former G2 Esports player Francis”OXI“Hoang will play alongside the two existing members of the 2023 lineup.

Cloud9 along with DRX are scheduled to make another appearance in Asia at the Red Bull Home Ground Tokyo event, which will take place from November 3 to 5 in Tokyo, a month after their campaign in Seoul.

Further details, such as event ticket sales, the format, and the final invited team for the TEN VALORANT Global Invitational, have not yet been revealed, but are expected to be revealed in the coming days as the event draws closer.

The team roster for the TEN VALORANT Global Invitational is currently as follows:

Cover photo courtesy of Colin Young-Wolff/Riot Games