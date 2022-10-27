Dry Cleaning, Alvvays, Taylor Swift… The “Libé” albums of the week – Liberation

Dry Cleaning, “Stumpwork” (4AD. Beggars)

In the British trend of the moment, relaunched by Sleaford Mods, consisting in abolishing the ancestral pop binary of the verse-chorus in favor of long spoken stories à la The Fall, the four Londoners of Dry Cleaning pull their pin from the all-comers game post -punk warmed up. Since New Long Leg last year, we bordered on bewitchment as soon as the coaxing and scathing voice of Florence Shaw spread its flow as if it were speaking in our ears. Even more attractive than the previous one, which was unnecessarily heavy with a few Black Sabbath fillings, Stumpwork deploys around the singer-teller an ideal ballet of guitars under tension “American 90′s” way Pavement or Sonic Youth, when the rhythmic takes care of airing the whole in a fleecy mixture of dub and minimalist punk-funk. The discreet but essential presence of more volatile instruments (clarinets, vibraphones or tenor saxophone) also brings a binder that breaks the monotony-monochrome that was watching. John Parish, already at the helm on New Long Leg, knew this time how to keep the bridle at a good distance, playing more readily on the natural suppleness of the voice rather than on the whippings that the group would tend to subject it to.

Florence Shaw reveals herself all the better as a distant cousin of PJ Harvey, without bile to unpack but with this perfect intuition of the tempo on which she can spread her not always clear monologues. Even the melodies,