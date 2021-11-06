We must never underestimate the symptoms we experience. In fact, sometimes our body gives us signals that are difficult to understand, but which can underline a malaise.

For this reason, it is important to seek medical attention when we experience any symptoms. He will be able to analyze our condition and will prescribe the most appropriate tests to understand if we suffer from any pathology. If we are then diagnosed with something, he will be the one to indicate the most appropriate treatment.

Today we want to emphasize the importance of going to the doctor in relation to a serious and particular disease, which can have very common symptoms. Therefore, it may be difficult to diagnose it. In fact, dry cough and burning eyes could indicate the onset of this particular pathology.

That’s what it is about

Today we want to inform our readers about Sjögren’s syndrome. As the National Institute of Health indicates, it is an autoimmune disease. This means that our immune system attacks certain parts of our body. In the case of this syndrome, the glands that secrete various fluids are attacked. For example, the glands responsible for salivation and lacrimation are touched. This aggression leads to inflammation of the glands themselves.

Experts still do not know how to give a definitive answer to the causes that lead to Sjögren’s syndrome. It could be caused by factors determined by hormones, genetics or the environment. Furthermore, it seems to mainly affect women between 40 and 60 years old.

Dry cough and burning eyes could indicate the onset of this particular pathology

According to experts, this syndrome could cause serious complications. However, it may be difficult to diagnose the disease at its onset. In fact, it has symptoms that are sometimes very common and that some may consider unrelated. Dry cough, burning eyes, difficulty swallowing and even dry skin could be symptoms of Sjögren’s syndrome.

These symptoms would be brought precisely by the inflammation of the glands that secrete saliva or tears. Other symptoms that could affect us are a hoarse voice and difficulty speaking or swallowing, as far as the mouth is concerned. As for the eyes, burning, itching and photophobia could occur.

To treat yourself, it is essential to follow the instructions of the doctor, who will know how to keep this disease at bay. He may prescribe various medications, eye drops, and mouthwashes to reduce symptoms in the eyes and mouth. In any case, it is essential that a specialist indicate which treatment to choose.

Speaking of symptoms of rare diseases, it might be interesting to know that weakness in the legs and arms could be a symptom of this serious disease.