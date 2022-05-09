Dry mouth, be careful if the phenomenon is frequent

Let us never forget that, in our body and in our organism, nothing happens by chance. So, never overlook anything

It is a sensation that we have all experienced, at least once in our life. Sometimes it’s nothing, maybe just some digestive problems. But, in some cases, this symptom can hide some rather serious problems, which should therefore not be underestimated.

Yes why the unpleasant sensation of having a dry or sticky mouth is certainly annoying. But, unfortunately, very often, it is underestimated. It does not matter if the symptom is isolated or recurrent. We temporarily stem the sensation with a flavored candy. Or with a chewing gum. Especially if we are away from home.

But this annoying sensation should not only be fought on the spot, to eliminate that sense of dryness. It should eventually be investigated. Even because behind this all in all “trivial” symptom some rather important pathology could be hidden.

Let us never forget that, in our body and in our organism, nothing happens by chance. And even the smallest and most insignificant alteration has a meaning. Obviously, as always happens when it comes to health and nutrition, we always invite you to rely on doctors and specialists. This article only gives you a hint not to underestimate the problem.

What could be behind this symptom

That absence of salivation, which leads to dryness of the throat, therefore, must be understood. Like any signal launched by our body. Obviously, far be it from us to alarm you extremely. Very often this is a temporary symptom, perhaps due to a congested nose. But other times not.

In general, we can always advise you to have a healthy lifestyle and drink plenty of water. Clearly, for smokers, this does not help your sense of dryness in the throat. However, it also helps to drink chamomile or ginger tea, preferably without sugar

And, then, by consulting with your doctor you may find that all this is due, for example, totaking certain medications that carry these side effects. For example, diuretic drugs have this peculiarity of drying our mouth and throat.

Much more serious problems, however, could be there cystic fibrosis or the common “mumps”. It is obvious that such diagnoses can only be made by professional doctors and only after some specific checks and analyzes.

In general, however, the situation should not be underestimated. Also because it could be linked to emotional problems, such as a excessive anxiety or stress in a certain period. Because, as we often say, our body is a perfect machine. If a part is “engulfed”, other parts of the body are also affected.