dry no to Giuntoli’s offer [ESCLUSIVA]

The long-standing search for Naples of a left-back seems to be running out, with the blue management that seems to have definitively concentrated on Mathias Olivera, left winger of Getafe.

Mathias Olivera with the Getafe shirt

Before Napoli decided to go all in for the Uruguayan, Joints he would actually have made yet another attempt for Alfonso Pedraza of the Villarreal, in the crosshairs of the blue management for more than a year now.

According to what was collected by the editorial staff of FootballNaples24.it from the entourage of the Spaniard, however, there would have been no opening of Villarreal to the transfer of the player, but not at the behest of the coach of Unay Emery.

No opening for Napoli

Alfonso Pedraza with the Villarreal shirt

Yet another approach of the Naples towards the management of the yellow submarine, dates back to less than a week ago, but the blue offer was not considered acceptable by the Spaniards to enter into a negotiation.

It all started and ended in the space of a phone call, with the Villarreal who declined the offer without taking into consideration the idea of ​​selling the player on loan with the right of redemption.

There was therefore no opening on the part of the Spanish club towards the Naples, and it was not necessary to veto Emery to stop a dead deal in the bud.

