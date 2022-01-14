During this period, many complain of having dry and red eyes all the time. In winter it is a fairly common problem mainly due to the cold winds. But in reality it is not only the fault of the harsh climate and finding the causes is not always easy.

Surely one of the first culprits to point the finger at seems to us the screen. Too much time spent in front of the TV or computer for work reasons. Or we happen to think especially if we already wear glasses that our vision has deteriorated. And for this reason, if we try harder on our eyes, we find them dry and red.

Dry, red eyes could be caused not only by wind and frost but by these mundane conditions

Dry eye is nothing more than an alteration of the balance that regulates the secretion of the tear film. As stated by the authoritative Humanitas Institute, this could cause two distinct ailments. Hypolacrimia therefore poor production of tears or dyslacrimia, excessive evaporation.

If the tear ducts do not produce enough tears or evaporate quickly, the eye will not be moist. As a result, we will end up with dry and often red eyes. But not only that we could also have symptoms such as photophobia, burning or visual fogging.

Who are responsible

Assuming these are transient and temporary conditions, the causes could depend on external factors. Smog, cigarette smoke or wind could be among the most common causes. But excessive exposure to too hot air could also be a factor. The same goes for excessive heat in the house with too dry and not humidified air.

What to do to prevent dry and red eyes?

We avoid spending too much time in front of electronic screens. When we are outside we use sunglasses to protect us from the wind. We dehumidify the environment in which we spend a lot of time at home well. We always try to ventilate the rooms in our home well or get a dehumidifier. We can also use the special function on the air conditioner, not only to save money. Finally, it will seem absurd but we also try to blink more often. This, in fact, helps to maintain constant hydration of the eye and therefore to keep it moist.

Before resorting to artificial tears, we ask the ophthalmologist for advice. In fact, dryness and redness could also be symptoms of some diseases. Conjunctivitis and blepharitis are among the most common, so it’s best not to use do-it-yourself remedies.

Hence, dry and red eyes could be caused not only by wind and frost but by these mundane conditions. In case of persistent problems and it is not better to contact your doctor or specialist immediately. In this way we will be able to have information about a possible therapy to be adopted. We also remember that many think that they are not needed in winter but sunglasses are often indispensable.

