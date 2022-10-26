Dry shampoos from Dove, Nexxus and other brands recalled for containing carcinogenic chemicals

Unilever recalls some dry shampoos due to carcinogenic chemical 0:46

(CNN Business) — Unilever has recalled certain dry shampoo sprays from Dove, Nexxus, Suave, TIGI and TRESemmé due to the possible presence of benzene, a chemical that can cause cancer.

The affected products were manufactured before October 2021 and distributed to retailers across the country, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said in an announcement last Friday.

Recalled products include Dove Dry Shampoo Volume and Fullness, Dove Dry Shampoo Fresh Coconut, Nexxus Dry Shampoo Refreshing Mist, and Suave Professionals Dry Shampoo Refresh and Revive.

Benzene is a human carcinogen. Exposure to benzene can occur by inhalation, by mouth and through the skin, and can cause cancers, such as leukemia and blood cancer, according to the recall notice.

Consumers should stop using affected dry shampoo spray products and visit UnileverRecall.com for instructions on how to receive reimbursement for eligible products, the FDA said.

Unilever did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Last year, Procter & Gamble recalled more than 30 aerosol hair care products, including many dry shampoos and dry conditioners, warning that the products could contain benzene. P&G also issued a similar recall last year on more than a dozen Old Spice and Secret brand aerosol sprays and deodorants, warning that the products could also contain benzene.