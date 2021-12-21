Dry skin in winter: causes and how to protect yourself

Everything starts almost imperceptibly. Little ones redness, cracks, annoying cuts. In winter, as we know, the skin is more sensitive to external agents. But care should be taken with dry skin, because suffering epidermis can be a sign of other problems, particularly for those who work at home and come into contact with chemicals hidden in detergents and deodorants.

In these cases, in fact, peeling and slight “cracks” of the epidermis, more annoying than dangerous, can occur in the fingers in contact with these substances. This is why we must not underestimate the picture and remember to talk about it with those who follow us, to solve the problem at the base.

Beware of habits

For those who have to deal with dry skin, the list of potential enemies is long, even if the predisposition to manifest situations of this type is very important. Think that there are people who can have discomfort in case of frequent baths and showers with hot water and the use of aggressive soaps, antiseptic soaps and degreasing shampoos. For those who are particularly sensitive, discomfort can be exacerbated by synthetic fiber clothing.

Some time ago the specialists of the ACAAI (American College of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology) reported that, on the hygiene front, it would be better to avoid if you are sensitive, particularly perfumed soaps rich in chemical compounds. In rare cases it would be enough to wash a few times with these excessively perfumed detergents to unleash in those who are particularly subject to their annoying action skin disorders.

But even without going into the bathroom, the enemies can be very many, obviously for those who have a genetic predisposition which sets the phenomena there. They range from metals to foods, up to animal molds and dandruff and even drugs.

Just think that in some cases the diuretics taken to lower blood pressure can have the onset of skin disorder as a side effect.

Likewise, dry skin can also be one of the signs of disease affecting other organs, such as kidney failure or thyroid disorders, or skin conditions, such as psoriasis or atopic dermatitis. The latter situation today affects almost one in ten children and three percent of adults.

Advice if the discomfort is occasional

Recently Assosalute presented a series of useful indications to combat redness and itching related to dryness, roughness and cracking of the skin.

First you need to pay attention to cold and sudden changes in temperature. Especially in the mountains, subzero temperatures at high altitudes combined with the wind and prolonged exposure to the sun, in the case of practicing snow sports, can represent pitfalls, as well as for the eyes, for the skin of the face, also subject to real burns.

We do not forget the “mask” effect and the risk of maskne, or acne linked to the use of this fundamental protective device. If, on the one hand, as experts recommend, the mask represents one of the main defense and prevention tools against Sars-CoV-2, it is also a sort of useful barrier to defend ourselves from low temperatures and smog.

However, the mask does not let the skin breathe better and this can have negative consequences for those with particularly sensitive facial dermis, causing dry skin but also dermatitis or acne.

It is good to remember that in addition to the face and lips, the hands are the most exposed parts of the body this season and are often neglected: in addition to the cracks and small cuts resulting from excessive dryness of the skin, the cold can also have some repercussions on blood circulation, bringing the hands to change wholeness, from white to more bluish colors.

Precisely the very harsh climate, especially in the mountains, can favor the appearance on the extremities – the hands but also the feet, sometimes the ears or the nose – of the so-called chilblains, itchy redness that tends to be generated precisely following a sudden heating after exposure to very low temperatures.