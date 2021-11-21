DS 4 E-Tense, first contact. Test drive of the plug-in hybrid which is a Parisian work of art

We had recently visited the store DS in Milan, on that occasion to get behind the wheel of the 100% electric DS 3 Crossback E-Tense. During the same event we had also glimpsed one of the pre-series specimens of the DS 4, which we have finally been able to touch and drive for several hours.

Also a few weeks ago, DS informed us that, like the new Peugeot 308 and Opel Astra, the DS 4 will also become fully electric, but only in 2024. In the meantime, the French brand’s average is also approaching electrification, with the version plug-in hybrid, always called E-Tense, like all electrified DS Automobiles.

At an engine level, the car is certainly not a surprise, as it inherits the solutions already encountered in the sisters of the Stellantis Group. We therefore find the petrol engine with about 1.6 liters of displacement, with 180 HP of power, coupled with the 81 kW electric unit, for a combined power of 225 hp, front-wheel drive only. The battery is also an old acquaintance, with its own 12.4 kWh, rechargeable in about two hours with the 7.4 kW on-board charger.

If the DS 4 is not new to the engine, it certainly is from the purely aesthetic side. The French designers have worked hard to conceive a car halfway between the sedan and the crossover, which takes positive sides from both categories. The height from the ground is important, but the car maintains a sleek profile (and an overall limited height) thanks to the roof, which already from half the length drops sharply towards the rear window. The cut is particularly noticeable in the C-pillar, which becomes quite oblique. At the front and at the rear we find the classic stylistic features of the current DS range, once again with the vertical fang-shaped LED daytime running lights, and with i rhombus motifs integrated into the design of the rear lights.

The attention to lines and style continues inside the cabin, very well finished, as per DS tradition. Here different materials are mixed, from leather, to wood, to soft quality plastics, all well integrated into one dashboard with an enveloping shape, which continues its lines also on the doors, which in fact therefore become part of the global atmosphere. The instrumentation could only be digital, with the 7 “display, which is also echoed by the central one, where the infotaiment, 10.3” touchscreen, is fully exploited for the entire diagonal. But in the DS 4 there is also a third display, 5 “, which is located in the center console, near the gear selectors, and used as a kind of track pad. The user has the possibility to customize the icons of the main menu, choosing favorite features. These can be recalled with a gesture on the “smart touch”, which, following the movements of the fingers, understands which icon we are choosing. This system, once accustomed to distance and sensitivity, allows you not to get distracted while driving, and not to stretch towards the main display. Always with the aim of fewer distractions, we also find the head up display, this time generated directly on the windshield, as if the projected indications were about 4 meters away, perfectly in the middle of the road.

The luxury with which the car has been conceived is also perceived in the care of the seats (in leather in the example we tested, but also available in other precious materials), which can be heated or ventilated and are particularly restraining. The car does not disdain, as we will see later, also a brilliant drive, so the side elements that ensure a stable position in the center of the seat are very comfortable. The controls are electronic, with the classic buttons and side levers, also for lumbar support. Space is also not lacking for the rear occupants, even if the driver is particularly tall. Perhaps only those who would be sitting in the center pay duty, due to the central console that extends, and occupies part of the space in the foot area. Plenty of space on board, for a car 4.40 meters long (1.86 meters wide and 1.49 meters high), means a bit of a sacrificed luggage compartment, which in this specific case has a load capacity of 390 liters. The value is partially penalized by the batteries of the hybrid part, while in the endothermic versions it reaches 440 liters.

Once behind the wheel we immediately took care, as is our habit, of performance in all-electric mode. In the case of DS 4, the house declares a maximum range of 55 km, just the value shown by the on-board system with a fully charged battery. In a first test we faced a loop of equal length, and we managed to cover it completely. We have however retained part of the electric range, demonstrating that with a careful driving, and despite the high speeds in some sections, you can travel in full electric even more kilometers than stated. To achieve this result the “B” mode was certainly useful, which sets a more consistent regenerative braking during deceleration and braking, allowing you to recover some points of autonomy.

Obviously, it is also possible to travel with a mix of thermal and electric engine, as if you were driving a classic hybrid, leaving the on-board computer to manage the stretches to be covered in electric, thermal, or both engines. You can also ask, with the Sport mode, all the system power, and unload all 225 horsepower to the ground, ignoring fuel consumption and making both drive units work fully. In this condition, the 8-speed automatic transmission, inevitably rather short and which give a constant and progressive supply. And if you want to have some fun, you can also switch to the levers behind the wheel. A longer test will be needed to assess consumption with knowledge of the facts, but it seems easy to get 16-17 km per liter.

During the journey, good soundproofing of the vehicle is appreciated, and the roughness of the road is canceled by the suspensions, which can also count on a predictive system, which through the front camera anticipates the defects of the road surface, adapting accordingly. The electric motor, when used alone, proves to be more than sufficient for ordinary driving, and can even reach 130 km / h. It lacks a bit of cue perhaps, but predictable given the vehicle’s mass, which can still be fun to drive when used with both engines. From a first analysis it appears to be a car that can be suitable for a large number of customers, from professionals to families that are not too numerous, always bearing in mind that the entry price is imported, also considering its positioning in the prestige and luxury segment. But the price also reflects a remarkable attention to detail, so the demanding customer would not be disappointed.

The Italian DS 4 list is particularly complex, but can be summarized schematically. The range is divided into three style families: Sporty, Elegant, Adventure. In the first we find the Performance models, which in turn stand out in the Performance Line, at the price of 43,750 euros, and Performance Line +, which switches to 47,250 euros. In the Elegant line, simply referred to as DS 4, we find the Business set-up, which also the entry level, at € 40,750, the Trocadero a 44,750 euros, and the Rivoli a 48,250 euros. For the more adventurous spirits we have the DS 4 Cross, which is divided into Cross Trocadero, which costs 45,250 euros, and in Cross Rivoli, the top of the range, which can be yours for 48,750 euros. These prices are all related to the plug-in hybrid variants, which are also accompanied by those with classic engines.