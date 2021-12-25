Business

DS 4, style and provocation in the interior

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman1 hour ago
0 29 2 minutes read

Creativity, style, refinement and technology. A perfect mix for the new DS 4 which presents itself with a formidable and balanced character that amazes and leaves everyone speechless. Between innovation and provocation, DS Automobiles has always sought elegance and precious materials for the interiors of its vehicles.

With the compact DS 4 we find all this, with the Style Center of the French house which has set itself the goal of minimizing the superfluous to combine analog and digital. The first starter of this transformation is certainly the displacement of the side air vents on the doors, a movement that immediately creates a feeling of satisfying space that the long console accentuates thanks to the new invisible central vents DS AIR. The same doors, falling within the new DS logic, find the major changes in the window controls which have been placed in an unprecedented raised position.

Minimalism is then the master of the central tunnel, dominated by the modern e-Toggle which replaces the gear lever and the DS Smart Touch which facilitates interaction with the infotainment system. The interior space is then made even more comfortable by the abundant space for the knees in the second row, for the elbows and shoulders.

New measures make DS 4 even more attractive on the market. The broad luggage compartment with 430 liters of space available, it can expand up to 1,240 liters by folding the rear backrests. All for a compact that, thanks to its design completeness, creates suggestion through its daring and futuristic design.

DS 4, the interiors

The interior of the new DS 4 is equipped with high-quality materials

The final touch, between elegance and style research, is the Ambient Lighting polychromatic ambient light system. DS Automobiles has in fact decided to equip DS 4 with this system that allows you to combine 8 colors of the interior finishes with the infotainment themes. In a nutshell, the car and technology become one, they mix and collaborate for making the passenger feel more and more comfortable and to underline the style that the House of Paris wanted to look for in the new version of the compact.

DS 4, available in three trim levels (base, Performance Line and Cross), is available in dealerships starting from € 29,500 for the basic 130 HP diesel version up to € 34,750 for the Cross.

Source link

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman1 hour ago
0 29 2 minutes read
Photo of Zach Shipman

Zach Shipman

Zach is 47 years old and writes gaming technology and entertainment news for us. Every news of him is very true, so he is our writer. Suhail has 5 years of writing experience. Zach Email: zach@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Bonus VAT number: € 1000 to everyone! Applications until December 9th

3 weeks ago

Other than fried potatoes here’s how to have them very tasty, crunchy on the outside and soft to the bite in just 20 minutes and they are not baked

November 2, 2021

Borsa Italiana, the commentary on today’s session (30 November 2021)

4 weeks ago

Nomisma: record of real estate transactions in Palermo

November 24, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button