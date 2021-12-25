DS 4, style and provocation in the interior

Creativity, style, refinement and technology. A perfect mix for the new DS 4 which presents itself with a formidable and balanced character that amazes and leaves everyone speechless. Between innovation and provocation, DS Automobiles has always sought elegance and precious materials for the interiors of its vehicles.

With the compact DS 4 we find all this, with the Style Center of the French house which has set itself the goal of minimizing the superfluous to combine analog and digital. The first starter of this transformation is certainly the displacement of the side air vents on the doors, a movement that immediately creates a feeling of satisfying space that the long console accentuates thanks to the new invisible central vents DS AIR. The same doors, falling within the new DS logic, find the major changes in the window controls which have been placed in an unprecedented raised position.

Minimalism is then the master of the central tunnel, dominated by the modern e-Toggle which replaces the gear lever and the DS Smart Touch which facilitates interaction with the infotainment system. The interior space is then made even more comfortable by the abundant space for the knees in the second row, for the elbows and shoulders.

New measures make DS 4 even more attractive on the market. The broad luggage compartment with 430 liters of space available, it can expand up to 1,240 liters by folding the rear backrests. All for a compact that, thanks to its design completeness, creates suggestion through its daring and futuristic design.

The final touch, between elegance and style research, is the Ambient Lighting polychromatic ambient light system. DS Automobiles has in fact decided to equip DS 4 with this system that allows you to combine 8 colors of the interior finishes with the infotainment themes. In a nutshell, the car and technology become one, they mix and collaborate for making the passenger feel more and more comfortable and to underline the style that the House of Paris wanted to look for in the new version of the compact.

DS 4, available in three trim levels (base, Performance Line and Cross), is available in dealerships starting from € 29,500 for the basic 130 HP diesel version up to € 34,750 for the Cross.