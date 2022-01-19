DS Automobiles renews its partnership with Fashion Week

The brand of the Stellantis group, DS Automobiles confirms that it is a brand that focuses on elegance and takes fashion into account by renewing its partnership with the Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode to support Paris Fashion Week. This renewal of the collaboration took place for another two years. Both in 2022 and in 2023 a fleet of 25 models of the French brand will support the event which takes place in Paris and which this year will take place from Tuesday 18th to Sunday 23rd January, then with Haute Couture from Monday 24th to 27th January.

About that, Beatrice Foucher, CEO of DS Automobiles said his company plans to embody the experience of French luxury. “Our partnership with the Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode around the Paris Fashion Week opens new horizons and offers us a new opportunity to share our experience with the biggest French fashion houses ”declared the number one of the premium brand of the Stellantis group.

The cars that will be made available by the French brand of Stellantis for this year are: DS 7 CROSSBACK E-TENSE 4 × 4 300 and DS 9 E-TENSE 225. These models will support journalists, influencers and stylists during Paris Fashion Week in the French capital.

We remind you that Stellantis makes no secret of focusing strongly on DS Automobiles considered one of its 3 premium brands together with Alfa Romeo and Lancia. Finally, we remind you that the transalpine company has decided to embrace electric mobility and in fact from 2024 its range will be made up of 100 percent electric cars only.