DS Basel to VN: “Fiorentina, Cabral fits you perfectly. I’ll tell you “

Philip Kaufmann to Violanews.com: “Satisfied with the deal, respectful negotiation with ACF. I hope Cabral doesn’t make Vlahovic regret”

A courtship that has been going on since last summer, a prelude to the definitive “yes” arrived in recent days. Fiorentina and Arthur Cabral they have already started their love story. Full of goals, hopefully. Along the lines of what was done by the Brazilian striker born in 1998 at Basel. To get to know him better, Violanews.com interviewed the Sporting Director and Head of the first team of Basel Philip Kaufmann.

Hello Director. Arthur Cabral is a new Viola footballer. As a manager of Basel, how do you evaluate this operation?

“We can say that it is a good operation for all parties involved. Basel is a club that trains players and the Swiss one is a training championship. Our goal is to develop young players and give them the opportunity to reach a day in one of the 5 most important championships. Arthur did well here and deserves this leap in category “.

Can you tell us something about how the negotiation was born and how it developed?

“This is confidential information between Fiorentina and Basel. What I can say is that the negotiations took place in a very respectful way on the part of both parties. There was great mutual respect and I am very happy about this.”

Let’s move on to the pitch, which player is the Brazilian?

“He is a pretty good striker in the penalty area. He scores with both feet and also with his head. It is not easy to say how well he can do in Florence but I hope he can help the team. His is a great responsibility after Vlahovic’s farewell. “.

And temperamentally what type is he?

“An exemplary professional. He is a very calm guy, not your typical Brazilian. He is always very focused and knows exactly what he wants. Football is his life and this can be felt even off the pitch.”

Will he be able to adapt to Italian football and Fiorentina’s game?

“I think so. It fits perfectly with the type of play expressed by Fiorentina and, more generally, his style of play also goes well with Italian football. Fiorentina made an excellent choice.”

The inheritance it collects, however, is very heavy. Will he manage not to make Vlahovic regret it?

“I hope he succeeds. But it’s hard to say. What is certain is that he knows very well what it means to be under pressure. I hope he can do it.”

February 1, 2022 (change February 1, 2022 | 10:00)

