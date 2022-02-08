DS Brescia: “Cellino is far-sighted, he doesn’t look at the newspaper. Inzaghi must be resilient”

“As you all know and as you all wrote, I met last night Diego Lopez and his staff, but there was no good air in the city for his return. He is a friend of Brescia, he is a friend of the president with whom he worked for many years, but after seeing some reactions – between press, media and social networks – he became aware of the fact that his arrival could be a move that did not allow Brescia to go on calmly and gave up his position. Above all, this was the theme of my press conference “: thus begins, in today’s conference, the Brescia DS Francesco Marroccu.

Who spoke in one of the most chaotic days of the season, the one in which it seemed made for the return of Diego Lopez to the bench, an operation blocked by the fact that the club cannot exempt Filippo Inzaghi, due to a contractual clause that prevents the removal of the coach if the team is inside the top eight positions. And on this the manager continued: “The times do not coincide with the clauses, Inzaghi was never officially exonerated. But we are considering the exemption. But I ask who was in a hurry to announce it, whether or not the clause exists … if it exists we have not fired Inzaghi, the provision would be null: Why opt for the return of Lopez? To coach you don’t have to get along with the press, for me Lopez is a valid coach, who must be judged by myself and by president Cellino, who respond to him in technical and economic terms. And remember one thing, twenty days ago I spoke out publicly pleading the cause of Inzaghi, then four days ago I didn’t cut off his head, I just stopped supporting him because there were too many differences between him and the patron, or between the two driving elements of the company. Lopez was the best choice, I had arrived with him, but the technician preferred to take a step back: he is not an arrogant, rude and braggart person as you describe him, he is just a captain who knows how to do his job, they call him in fact El Jefe“.

The speech returns to Inzaghi: “Filippo is the Brescia coach, he must collaborate with the club, which does not mean undergoing it, but having a feeling with it. And he proved this, he was the architect of Brescia’s departure, which without a charismatic and important figure like his probably wouldn’t be where he is now, so great merit and congratulations to him. But we have made a clear and clear transfer market, coach and president, with me as guarantor, they said things to each other, and Inzaghi must be resilient, one must have the desire to stay in Bresciawe have to deal with a far-sighted man, not used to the daily result: Cellino did not question Inzaghi for the results, now excellent, but for the future projection, because it is the final result that we must grab, we must bring Brescia to A. And we are all ready, I, Inzaghi and Cellino, to shred each other to do it, but it is the president who dictates the guidelines. I’m back, but I don’t dream of moving a bottle from one side to the other without talking to Cellino: I have no signatory power, but I’m listened to, that’s why I’m always back. Inzaghi is probably a bit worn out by this job now, and I understand it because it’s difficult, but we want to go to Serie A, and Cellino, with strengths and weaknesses, will leave no stone unturned. He is a good president and we all know it. “

Goes on: “As I get out of here I call Inzaghi. But whoever wants to stay here has to participate, he has to put in some of his own: let’s roll up our sleeves and start again. And this must also be done by the team, because in any case the coach has never pulled back, he has always hammered in all training sessions: if we manage to put everything in place, we can go on, because Inzaghi has not become an enemy of Brescia. What can this jolt bring? Positive things, just that. Because the team has grown, it has united even more. Sure, I’d avoid situations like this, but that’s okay. “