DS E-Tense Performance: new life

DS Performance, the sports division of the French brand, has decided to capitalize on all the experience gained in the Formula E championship, where it has competed since 2016, in the new concept DS E-Tense Performance. It is an evolved form of the prototype presented in 2016 (see it here), and which in fact represents the state of the art achieved by the brand in electric mobility. The objective of the DS with the E-Tense Performance was to create a car that in fact represented a real laboratory on four wheels where to study the solutions of the electric cars of the future.

The sinuous shapes of the DS E-Tense Performance rest on a carbon monocoque with the transmission borrowed from that of the Formula E single-seaters. two electric motorslocated respectively on the front and rear axles, which deliver as a whole 816 CV (339 hp at the front and 475 at the rear), with a torque of 8,000 Nm. Powering them is a compact battery developed in collaboration with TotalEnergies housed in a carbon-aluminum composite shell, placed in a central rear position for optimal weight distribution. The result of research, it can count on unprecedented chemistry and an immersive cooling system for the cells. Another peculiarity of this accumulator is to allow acceleration and regeneration phases up to 600 kW.

Designed by the DS Design studio in Paris, the DS E-Tense Performance stands for a new stylistic language for the brand, which is decidedly sportier and more dynamic than the 2016 concept. At the front, the “old” grille is replaced by a panel which, thanks to a play of LED lights with the DS logo positioned in the center, acquires a visual depth which gives the impression of actually being in the presence of a classic grill. Futuristic are the geometric daytime running lights made up of 800 LEDs that extend horizontally and vertically. The two cameras of the adas are positioned in place of the headlights.

The interplay of solids and voids shown by the engineers is very audacious and is particularly visible in the side profile of the car. Finally, to give the car further exclusivity, the DS E-Tense Performance boasts a particular color that can vary the intensity according to the weather conditions and the viewing angle. The 21 ”alloy wheels designed to maximize energy efficiency are also very special. The cockpit, which was not shown, according to what was communicated by the DS, was designed to collect data. The are sporty and the steering wheel is a replica of the one used on the Formula E single-seaters.