DS news 2022: models; updates; previews; indiscretions

The DS news for 2022 they arrive after a 2021 marked by 2 important launches such as that of the flagship DS 9 and the new generation of DS 4. The premium brand (together with Lancia and Alfa Romeo) of Stellantis now has a range that covers the main segments, with also a 100% electric proposal such as the DS 3 Crossback E-Tense, while the rest is available either with internal combustion engines or with plug-in hybrid powertrains.

The launches for 2022, excluding the same DS 4 which will have its first full year of presence on the market next year, will therefore be concentrated on enriching the range for models already on the market, through new special editions.

The first substantive update is in fact expected for autumn 2022, when the restyling of the first model of this new phase, or the DS 7 Crossback, should be unveiled. But as always, we also expect some previews.

So here’s what DS has in store for 2022:

DS 3 Crossback E-Tense

For the electric version of the DS 3 Crossback A technical update has been announced which, although without major changes, increases the potential distance from the previously declared 300 km to 341.

DS 4 Crossback E-Tense

It is about a profit of 7% obtained without touching the battery and motor, which remain the same with 50 kWh of capacity for the first and 100 kW of power (136 hp) for the second. The novelties are in the new heat pump for the heating system, which limits energy absorption, and in a different transmission ratio for the single-speed reducer, two interventions capable of improving the average calculated in the homologation cycle.

First name DS 3 Crossback E-Tense Car body SUV Engines electric Check-in date December 2021-January 2022 Prices from 41,250 euros

DS 4

The DS 4 sedan / crossover has just been launched and already appears regularly in the price list, but like all models that arrived on the market at the end of the year, it will actually be available in a few weeks, therefore at the threshold of 2022.

DS 4

Of interest, in addition to the build and design, there is a rather articulated range that combines the “usual” petrol and turbodiesel with the plug-in hybrid in the only variant from 225 hp. The offer of hybrid versions could be enriched later, since “at home” there are the 180 HP one and the one with an additional electric motor and 300 HP all-wheel drive.

First name DS 4 Car body sedan-crossover Engines petrol, diesel, plug-in hybrid petrol Check-in date February 2022 Prices from 30,250 euros

DS 4 E-Tense electric

The wording E-Tense in the DS House indicates the electrified models and the DS 4 could become the first model to offer both hybrid and pure electric simultaneously. It could because his arrival is scheduled for 2024 and in the meantime it is not excluded that something may still change in the DS range.

DS 4 E-Tense electric

2022 does not announce any news in this sense, however the platform on which the DS 4 is born is the same as the new Peugeot 308 and Opel Astra that will list the electric variant a little earlier, in 2023, and for this reason it cannot be excluded. some anticipation on the characteristics of the new powertrain already at the end of next year.

First name DS 4 E-Tense Car body sedan-crossover Engines electric Check-in date 2024 (possible preview in late 2022) Prices –

DS special series

The new cars 2022 from DS will focus not only on completely new models or restyled objects, but also on new limited series such as those made for DS 3 and DS 3 Crossback in collaboration with Ines de la Fressange or the DS 7 Louvre. It cannot be ruled out that the initiative also concerns the new DS 4.

DS 3 Crossback Ines de la Fressange

First name – Car body (various) Engines – Check-in date spring 2022 Prices –

DS 7 Crossback

On the market since 2018, the DS 7 Crossback is found to be the most “dated” model in the brand’s current fresh range and therefore the first of which it is reasonable to expect a update mid-career after the canons 3 years, which will be the only slightly substantial entry for DS in the 2022 news calendar.

DS 7 Crossback

On an aesthetic level, it should bring touches to the lines of the front and tail with some more edges as on the DS 4, from which it is likely to inherit some novelties such as the touch controller, while no particular novelties are expected from the engine range. Not the electric anyway, which will wait for the next generation.