DT is worse than Solari and Baños already considers him as the firefighter for America

The firefighter DT who would arrive in America to finish the Clausura tournament

March 02, 2022 12:40 p.m.

Several names have come to light with the departure of Santiago Solari the America, who left the team in a bad position being penultimate in the general table and who could go to the bottom if Santos Laguna obtains a favorable result.

With the international markets uprooted and the need to have a hierarchical DT, Santiago Baths I would be analyzing the arrival of a coach just for the closing of the tournament, a firefighter strategist who arrives to put out the fire.

According to journalist Juan Carlos Zúñiga, the Argentine coach Ricardo La Volpe He could return to America, as happened in 2016 when Ignacio Ambriz was kicked out of the azulcrema box.

What conditions would Ricardo La Volpe set?

El Bigotón would seek to connect the basic forces with the first team, although the objective is to get into the league and fight for the title, Ricardo La Volpe You will have to look for new revulsives in the reserves of the azulcrema team.

