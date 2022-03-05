DT Joachim Löw’s Germany players received a strong threat during the beating they gave Brazil in the 2014 World Cup, reveals Sami Khedira | Soccer | sports

One of the most important and impressive chapters in the modern history of football took place in the 2014 World Cup. That afternoon Brazil, the local team, received Germany at the Mineirão stadium for the semifinal. What no one imagined was the final result: the European team gave the South American team a historic win.

Germany, which would end up as champions, eliminated Brazil 7-1. Sami Khedira, starter and scorer of the fifth goal, revealed what happened at halftime of the match. Nearly eight years after the event, the former soccer player told what Joachim Löw told them at the break, with the duel already 5-0, published daily Ole from Argentina.

According to Sami Khedira, the coach threatened the German players in the locker room to avoid a climate of contempt against the local team.

In interview with ESPNthe former Real Madrid and Germany player revealed that, despite the impressive performance against Brazil and the situation fully resolved to advance to the final, Joachim Low adopted a “feet on the ground” speech and warned that he would punish anyone who missed the respect or despise Brazilians.

The threat of the DT

“Löw was the most important part of the day. At the break he said that if someone lowered his performance or even made jokes about the 5-0, he would immediately replace him and not play in the final, ”Khedira began, citing that the coach also asked for respect with the team’s fans. .

In addition, he added: “He asked us to take seriously and respect the Brazilian team. More than that, that we respect the fans and the country.”

Around halftime, Germany continued to show their level and scored two more goals (André Schürrle brace). At the end of regulation time, Brazil had the opportunity to score the goal of honor, with Oscar in charge.