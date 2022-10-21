Dua Lipa and Chris Martin: the love that was not although the chemistry was

She, Dua Lipa, the exotic pop star. The, Chris Martina consolidated hit maker 45 years old. Both British, talented and famous. The good bond between the two artists was seen repeatedly and they shared the stage more than once, forming a “winning” team that knew how to conquer the audience. But what the media and fans have wondered on several occasions is if the chemistry between the two has crossed the limits of friendship. for some the romantic interest between them was, although it did not consolidate itself more than in a few outings.

If Chris Martin knows anything, it is reconfiguring ties: he also maintains a very good relationship with his ex-wife and mother of his children Gwyneth Paltrow

in 2017 Dua’s career was aiming high: she had performed at the Glastonbury, Coachella and Governors Ball festivals and opened for artists such as Bruno Mars, Troye Sivan and Coldplay, whom she accompanied on his A Head Full Of Dreams world tour. The first concert of that mythical Coldplay tour was held in Argentina, at the Estadio Único de La Plata, on March 31, 2016 and ended at the same stadium on November 15, 2017 and was the kickoff for several projects between the two. artists.

That same year, they wrote a song together for Dua’s first album, which turned out to be a complete success, “Homesick”. As the artist told Billboard shortly after the release, She admired Martin and wanted to work with him, so when the opportunity arose, they quickly connected and agreed on the same idea: to write a song about the nostalgia they feel when they are away from home. “When I travel so much and I’m so far away from London, especially when I spend a lot of time in hot places where the sun is shining and the weather is fantastic, I always miss home, the rain,” he explained. In that approach it was the poetry of the London rain and -of course- the music, which united the artists.

During the tour, the artist managed to get Chris Martin on stage, at her show in São Paulo, to perform the song they composed together. “It was the first time we played it together in front of the public. In itself it is an honor to be able to play before Coldplay in giant stadiums, but having him as a guest was very special “ commented the singer in an interview for THE NATION before her 2017 Vorterix Theater show.

Two years later, in 2019, Martin experienced a impasse with his girlfriend Dakota Johnson, at the same time that Dua was going through the end of her relationship with model and cook Isaac Carew, who she had been dating for about a year and a half. In his recent bachelorhood, both coincided at the famous Glastonbury festival . While he performed alongside Kylie Minogue, she attended as a spectator. The British press assured that both were very caramelized in the backstage of the festival, and had something in the bars of the venue. According to the British newspaper The Sun, They chatted animatedly and she wanted to introduce Martin to some of her family. Later, when they arrived at the so-called Guerrilla Bar, they kissed . To try and stop the rumours, Martin’s reps claimed at the time that the two “didn’t kiss at Glastonbury” and were just “friends.” but everything seems to indicate that they had their adventure time. Since then, Lipa and Martin have maintained a relationship that, at least professionally, has paid off.

Londoner, daughter of Kosovar parents, at 22 the singer went from playing Coldplay on YouTube to playing with them on their A Head Full of Dreams tour Axelle/Bauer-Griffin – FilmMagic

In September of this year the comedian Trevor Noah and Dua Lipa They were captured by photographers in what seems to have been quite a romantic evening in New York. Although there is still no official confirmation of the relationship, the new images add to a long history of romance rumors between the two.

Trevor, 38, is a comedian, actor and screenwriter originally from Johannesburg, South Africa, who earned a place on television in his country for his talent for acting, but above all for making corrosive monologues. She emigrated to the United States from there in 2011, after her name began to sound in different regions.

The photos of Dua Lipa and Trevor Noah that sparked romance rumors TIDNY-512

For Martin, the affairs ended when he began his relationship with British actress Dakota Johnson. Rumors of romance between the two began at the end of September 2017, when they shared their days together on the beaches of Malibu; Although their love story had many twists and turns, they are currently consolidated. From the beginning of the relationship, five years ago, they kept a very low profile and rarely exposed themselves publicly about it. However, the few times they gave signs of their romance, they were always strong enough to make it clear that the couple was very serious.

Currently Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin are consolidated as a couple GROSBY GROUP

“We’ve been together for a while, and sometimes we like to go outbut we both work so much that most of the time what we like most is be quiet at home, alone or with good friends”, Johnson told Elle magazine, on one of the few occasions in which he referred to his relationship with the singer. On Coldplay’s last visit to our country, in 2017, the actress from 50 shades of gray She was present at the Estadio Único de La Plata, accompanying her boyfriend on the tour.

Currently, Dakota and Martin maintain a consolidated relationship and were able to build a close friendship with Paltrow and her current husband, producer and screenwriter Brad Falchuck, with whom they maintain a very close bond. In fact, in August 2019 they could be seen summering all four together. This is how Paltrow and Martin managed to establish themselves as one of the friendliest ex-partners in foreign entertainment and she did not hesitate to point out that Chris is a great ex-husband on several occasions.

