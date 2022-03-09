Dua Lipa and Henry Cavill to Star in Apple TV’s Argylle

Dua Lipa has stood out in music and is currently considered one of the most important singers, while Henry Cavill is one of the actors who has managed to consolidate his career and we have seen him in different productions and now they will be together in a new movie.

This March 8 during the Apple event where new devices such as the iPhone SE 3 were presented, but in addition to this, the new productions that will be available were also announced on Apple TV, including Argylefilm starring Dua Lipa and Henry Cavill.

After the announcement, Henry Cavill and Apple TV shared the first image of the film where we see him with Dua Lipaboth look at each other while the interpreter of Superman holds her by the waist.

At the moment Argylle does not have a release date, but it is most likely that it will reach the platform later this year or early 2023. This will be the first time we see Dua Lipa in a facet as an actress, so her fans look forward to seeing the interpreter of Levitating on the small screen.

What is Argylle about?

Argyle is a film directed by Matthew Vaughn and is a spy film that is based on the anonymous novel by Ellie Conway and tells the story of a spy called Argylle who works in different parts of the world, however, he suffers from amnesia and you are being tricked into believing that you are a successful writer.

In addition to Dua Lipa and Henry Cavill, the film includes Sam Rockwell, Bryce Dallas Howard, John Cena, Bryan Cranston, Samuel L. Jackson, Catherine O’Hara, Rob Delaney and Ariana DeBose.

In addition to this movie Apple TV will feature titles like WeCrashedstarring Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway, and Killers of the Flower Moon, Directed by Martin Scorsese with Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro.

In addition, the service will start broadcasting live baseball competitions on Friday nights in the United States, MexicoCanada, Australia, Brazil, Japan, Puerto Rico, South Korea and the United Kingdom.

PJG