Dua Lipa and Megan Thee Stallion wear the same dress to present a Grammy

James9 hours ago
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Dua Lipa and Megan Thee Stallion has taken the “throw back” trend to the extreme with a tribute to one of the most iconic moments of music awards at the last edition of the Grammys.

At the 1998 Video Music Awards (VMAs), music divas Mariah Carey and Whitney houston They participated in a sketch in which they appeared with the same look on stage – a brown minidress with a deep neckline – both thinking that they wore a unique creation.

On Sunday night they were Dua Lipa and Megan Thee Stallion who stepped on the platform to present the award to best new artistdressed in the same outfit: a dress style slip dress fastened with golden safety pins, leggings latex blacks and flashy jewelry, including a chunky choker, all from versace.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

“This rings a bell, you stole my look!” Megan exclaimed, feigning surprise. “They told me I had the scoop,” Lipa replied. “I’m going to have a talk with Donatella.”

At that time, the designer, sister of the deceased gianni versace founder of the homonymous brand, went up with his muses to solve the conflict. How? Ripping the skirts of individual artists. “So, these are my girls,” she exclaimed revealing a different style for each one.

the singer of Levitating She now wore a top to match the leggings and the rapper wore the same look but only with a half skirt covering her legs. “Thank you Donatella,” Megan said. “Now we both look like winners.”

In a statement, Versace said that the moment was indeed an homage to the 1998 Houston-Carey style duel. These superstars also pulled back the top layer of their outfits to reveal two different minidresses. Mariah Carey responded to a tweet about this tribute remembering the late interpreter of I’ll always love you “I love you and miss you, queen.”

Dua Lipawho stepped on the awards carpet as a reincarnation of her own Donatella in her iconic dress with straps and gold details; and Megan Thee Stallionwho opted for a sensual suit of Cavallirecorded this year their collaborative song Sweetest Pie and they seem to have become great friends.

Source link

