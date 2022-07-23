Dua Lipa as Zatanna, the singer could become a DC Comics superhero

Dua Lipa has become the favorite and most beloved of the music industry today, which has been enough to reach other areas such as the world of fashion, which has become in style icon (Donatella Versace’s muse and other designers) and now, everything points to the fact that I could go to the movies.

Rumors began a few days ago that the interpreter of songs like ‘Levitate’ would be in talks and negotiations to appear in the new production of DC Comics as the heroine Zatanna.

It all started when an alleged source close to DC Comicsconfessed that the producer and Dua Lipa They were in talks, without further details about it. Which has filled both his fans and the followers of the superhero franchise with emotion.

However, according to some media, Dua Lipa I wouldn’t be the only one in the sights of DC to bring Zatanna to lifewell the actress Victoria Pedretti (from the Netflix series ‘You’) is also on the list.

Who is Zatanna in DC Comics?

Zatanna it was created by Gardner Foz and Murphy Anderson within the Hawkman comic series, having his first appearance in Vol. 1 No. 4.

Zatanna she is the magician’s daughter Giovanni “John” Zatara, she is a professional magician who works on stage and a real magician, like her fathercapable of manifesting different powers just by pronouncing the magical spells of his family pronounced backwards.

Dua Lipa in the movies?

This is not the first time Dua Lipa would appear in the cinemaas he is currently filming the movie ‘Argylle’ directed by Matthew Vaught (screenwriter of ‘X-Men: First Generation), in which he shares credits with Henry Cavill, Ariana DeBose, John Cena.

Although nothing is confirmed yet give life Zatannathe truth is that it would be a dream to see Dua Lipa as a superhero in the cinema.

