Dua Lipa becomes honorary ambassador of Kosovo… Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson would have separated…

August 08, 2022

Shawn Mendes relaxes at the beach after canceling his tour

Is Shawn Mendes already better? This is what the latest photos of the star suggest! While the artist canceled his world tour last month, apologizing to all his fans, he reappeared on the beaches of Miami last weekend. As Page Six shows, the singer was even smiling for this relaxing stay! That same evening, according to the publication, he appeared at club LIV Miami alongside The Weeknd, and producer Kaytranada.

Dua Lipa becomes honorary ambassador of Kosovo

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson would be separated

To those who imagined that Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson were going to stay together all their lives, bad news: it’s – according to all the American press – finished between the two stars! According to E! News, while the lovers maintain a deep respect for each other, their respective schedules would have made their relationship impossible. Pete Davidson spent part of the summer in Australia to shoot the film Wizards!while the reality star has remained in Los Angeles with her four children, who she is raising on her own (or rather as a co-parent) since splitting from their father, Kanye West.

The separation would have taken place last week, although for the moment, neither of the two stars has confirmed the news.