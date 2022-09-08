Dua Lipa changes her look with long, side bangs

See what level it reaches the popularity of bangs this season that practically all fall fashion cuts They imply showing it off in one way or another. And it is that, after years and years parked in oblivion, the bangs they intend to once again be the undisputed protagonists of your next makeovers. Best of all, you have several options to choose from, of course, depending on your face type. In this sense, we highlight three powerful styles:

the return of straight bangswhich is now called ‘bottleneck’ because it is somewhat denser than the original and that we see in ‘celebrities’ like Dakota Johnson. The new, and named, birkin bangswith which Bella Hadid has already created a need for us for its attractive 70’s airs. And, against all odds, long bangs combed to the side whose return we did not expect. And that is precisely the one that concerns us today because no, it is not only worn by Kylie Jenner… Also Dua Lipa has just shown us that the controversial air ‘Y2K’ is stronger than ever.

Dua Lipa debuts a change of look with the long and side bangs that we wore in the 2000s

We bet you never imagined that one of the options available to you for a refreshing autumn makeover It meant carrying the long side bangs from the beginning of the century. But yes, friends… As the muses of Hercules used to say, it is “as true as you are”. The most viral haircuts of 2022 have a common denominator and fans of the ‘Y2K’ style will be delighted to know that side bangs It is an essential part of the list of trends. Haven’t we convinced you? this photo of Dua Lipa it will.

the singer of Levitating bet (and win) for a long bangs combed to the side which, as you can see, is irregular in structure. In this way, the ‘messy’ air that is worn the most is also present. In addition, Dua wears it in combination with what is one of the collected that best combine with this: the monkeys. But do not think that the offer is reduced to that, but there are also other types of hairstyles that are the perfect match for this and other types of bangs.

In any case, which is what interests you if you have already decided on it, the key lies in knowing Who does it fit best this fringe cut so ‘teenager’. the faces with inverted triangle shape or, what is the same, with noticeably wider forehead than the jaw, they will be infinitely favored with it. This is because, ironically, it brings the perfect symmetry to balance proportions. also the faces diamond shaped, like Dua Lipa’s, are very good candidates to wear it with great style. Finally, oval faces they are the luckiest because there is no cut or fringe that can resist them and this one is no exception.

Calling the pelu in 3, 2, 1…

