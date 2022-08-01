Dua Lipa closes Osheaga on a high note

After having amazed her audience on July 25 at the Bell Centre, British singer-songwriter Dua Lipa did it again during the closing night of the Osheaga festival on Sunday, igniting the crowd gathered in front of the River.

The princess of pop once again offered a major concert, worthy of her status as a new icon, acquired thanks to her second album, Future Nostalgiareleased in 2020 — a tour de force composed entirely of sparkling pop songs with dancing drawn from the 80s and 90s, disco matinees. This major work has also earned its creator the Grammy award for best pop vocal album in 2021. And has enlivened the pandemic years of followers all over the world!

Dua Lipa and her horde of dancers performed the choreographies. Photo: Josie Desmarais/Metro

Dressed in a sparkly sheer leopard-patterned jumpsuit, Dua Lipa looked dazzling, all in voice and poise! She performed the entire Future Nostalgiai.e. an uninterrupted sequence of hits irresistible! (His repertoire would certainly have figured, in the past, on the compilations DancePlus!)

The concert began with a song setting the tone for the evening: Physical. Indeed, Dua Lipa and the horde of dancers, sometimes even wearing roller skates, on stage chained the choreographies. If the singer, fond of lascivious movements, began the evening perched on black boots with high heels, she gladly swapped them for sports shoes during the performance.

Then followed each other at a frantic pace New Rulestaken from his self-titled debut album, as well as Love Again, Cool, Pretty Please and Break My Heartof Future Nostalgia. Already, the spectators, by jumping, were shaking the installation in height on which we were.

Dua Lipa, disconcertingly kind, then went there with a brief interlude: ” It’s a real dream to be here! “, she declared spirited, underlining in passing the 15e anniversary of the festival which had already welcomed her in 2018, following the remarkable release of her first opus in 2017.

Then it was off again for another wave of musical bombs: Be the One, We’re Good, Good in Bed, Fever (duet with Angèle, another princess of pop, shown on video) and the feminist anthem Boys Will Be Boyswhich merged with Hollaback Girlby Gwen Stefani.

Followed a particular segment dancing with one kiss and Electricitytwo collaborations with DJs, as well asHallucinate. The pace has (slightly) slowed down the moving time medley uniting Dua Lipa and Sir Elton John (also projected on screen), cold heart. The pace quickly picked up with Levitating and Don’t Start Nowthe latter playing in the distance at the time of this writing.

Truly, the meteoric rise of Dua Lipa is not a smokescreen: the young Briton already has the makings of a great pop artist. With such a large-scale concert, she has nothing to envy her predecessors of the caliber of Janet Jackson, Lady Gaga or Katy Perry.