Dua Lipa conquers Instagram with her tiniest orange bikini

Singer Dua Lipa lit up the summer by wearing one of the skimpiest bikinis of your wardrobe. She dazzled on her Instagram account by posing surrounded by her friends and her sister, Rina Lipa.

Dua Lipa showed off her slender figure dressed in a orange dot print bikinidesigned by Inamorata, the model’s brand Emily Ratajkowski. She smiled at the camera and completed her look with funky red sunglasses and a blue cap.

Sumo 2.4 million reactions and later returned to Instagram to post a selfie in front of the mirror where, in addition to the bikini, she wore a denim miniskirt and a blue striped shirt.

Dua Lipa also caused a sensation among her Mexican fans by uploading a clip where she eats watermelon with tagine and wears a little blue bikini. “I pray to you” and “Dua, sister, you are already Mexican” were some of the comments made by users on Twitter.

Dua Lipa eating watermelon with Tajín. pic.twitter.com/G5paRGCLWQ – Harumi Cadena (@LesbotuiterasMx) August 15, 2022

the interpreter ofe Levitating he is taking a break from his tour Future Nostalgia before traveling to Latin America to continue with their concerts. She will visit the Foro Sol in Mexico City on September 21 with hits like Levitating, pretty please, Cold Heart Y onekiss.

The tour is produced by Ceremony London, promoted by Live Nation and sponsored by Truly Hard Seltzer. Dua’s second album, released in 2020, won the Grammy Award for Best Pop Vocal Album and her lead single “Don’t Start Now” was a critical success.

Few days ago, Dua Lipa she visited her native Kosovo and was appointed Honorary Ambassador at a ceremony at the President’s Office in Pristina.

Even though he had to go London at the age of 15 to pursue his music career, he said it is an “honor and a privilege” to represent his home country and vowed to use his voice to make a difference in the independent nation.

Dua Lipa successfully ventures into the world of fashion. She has become very close to Donatella and even debuted as a model in the Versace parade that took place during the Milan Fashion Week. She also wore her iconic harness dress to the most recent Grammy Awards.

The star’s next challenge is in the movies, as Dua Lipa will debut as an actress with Henry Cavill in Argyllethe Matthew Vaughn spy movie set to premiere in late 2022 on Apple TV+.

The film, based on the novel by Ellie Conway, will also star Sam Rockwell, Bryce Dallas Howard, Bryan CranstonCatherine O’Hara, John Cena, Samuel L. Jackson and Ariana DeBose.