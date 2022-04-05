Dua Lipa conquers the Grammys with an amazing Versace dress

yesterday the famous singer Dua Lipa managed to conquer the public of the Grammys 2022 Wearing an iconic and amazing Versace dress, leaving her millions of followers more than in love.

The beautiful Dua Lipa conquered the red carpet of the 2022 Grammys with an iconic Versace dress that made more than one go crazy.

Dua Lipa was one of the music industry stars to hit the 2022 Grammys, turning heads on the red carpet when she not only shed her famous raven hair to go blonde, but also paid tribute to one of the most iconic dresses of the 90s.

It may interest you: Dua Lipa tied black outfit next to Megan Thee Stallion

It was the Bondage dress of Donatelli Versaceapparently made by the Italian fashion house, which she wore as the Levitation singer entered the 2022 Grammy Awards in a look that confirmed how we made it to the final show.

However, it is not an overnight obsession in the 90s, because Versace is the company that dominates the best style.

She first did it in 1992, when she showed off her bondage dress, dubbed “Miss S&M,” which the talented Dua Lipa is currently wearing on her fall/winter runway.

Dua Lipa conquers the Grammys with an amazing Versace dress



It is important to note that this dress was worn by Cindy Crawford at the AMFAR gala of the same year, later it would be Donatella herself who would wear a leather skirt version for the Vogue centenary celebration, which was photographed next to her brother, Gianni Versace.

Now it is the famous singer Dua Lipa who revives the extraordinary garment that is characterized by its transparent corset and the multiple ribbons that refer to the practice that gives this design its name.

On the other hand, the talented Dua Lipa was one of the presenters of the night, since from now on, she can be given the title of best dressed, one that is not very difficult for her to win, especially when she dedicates a tribute to legends of Fashion.