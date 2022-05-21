Dua Lipa could join the live-action of ‘Barbie’, with Margot Robbie – El Financiero

A few weeks ago, the tape live action barbie showed the first images of margot robbie embodying the iconic Mattel doll and driving all those waiting for news crazy. And now, once again the alarms around the tape have been raised because there is talk of a new element in the cast: Dua Lipa.

Dua Lipa in the new Barbie movie

According to statements made to The Suna source close to the production revealed to the newspaper that the producers of the next Barbie film have been delighted with Dua Lipa since they saw her debut in the psychological thriller Argylefrom Apple TV, which will be released in 2022.

“Dua is causing an earthquake in both music and film. He has left people fascinated with his work in Argyleeveryone talks about how good it is. She is delighted to be able to prove that she is more than a pop star. He has a very exciting future in the acting world,” the source said.

It is still unknown if it is a cameo or a character with some relevance in the film since This information has not yet been confirmed by Warner Bros. or the artist.although the source he spoke with The Sun winked at it is about a somewhat relevant role because it would mean an important step in her nascent acting career.

“Although Argyle It’s a great movie in its own right. Barbie will be a decisive role for Dua because there is a lot of expectation around him, ”said the person of unknown identity.

If the information is confirmed, the singer would be sharing a cast with Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, America Ferrera, Will Ferrell, Issa Rae, Michael Cera, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Rhea Perlman and Simu Liu.

The Barbie movie is scheduled for release in theaters on July 21, 2023so there will still be more news about this tape, directed and written by Greta Gerwig.