Dua Lipa dances with Arón Piper and finds herself in a love triangle?

On June 4, Dua Lipa and Arón Piper were seen together in a nightclub in Madrid. The couple rumors have ignited the web.

Dua Lipa: an artist with multiple projects

For several months, Dua Lipa has been on all fronts. Indeed, she has started her Future Nostalgia Tour and is touring theaters in America and Europe. On May 15, she was passing through Bercy for its Parisian date. An American show as the artist likes them.

Always in the music, it also seems turned towards the release of a new album. In effect, Future Nostalgia date of 2020, and his fans are clamoring for a new project. The interpreter of Physical had also given some clues about designing a new album.

” It starts to take shape. I can’t wait, really looking forward to releasing some of these new songs”she said in her podcast on Service95 last May.

Apart from music, the artist is also a busy woman. Indeed, Hollywood now opens its doors to him. Not long ago, Dua Lipa has been confirmed to cast in the film Barbie, directed by Greta Gerwig.

So she will be alongside Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling or Emma Mackey. The film will be released in July 2023, the opportunity to see the singer on the big screen!

Being busy, the young woman therefore sometimes needs to decompress. On June 4, she was therefore seen very accomplice in a nightclub in Madrid with the actor Arón Piper. MCE TV tells you more!

Dua Lipa and Arón Piper dancing together at a club in Madrid, Spain last night. pic.twitter.com/7gcnC3AMKu —Pop Crave (@PopCrave) June 4, 2022

A love triangle in sight?

These last years, Dua Lipa was in a relationship with model Anwar Hadid, Gigi Hadid’s brother. But at the start of 2022, the two lovers decided to end their relationshipmuch to the chagrin of their fans.

Indeed, their long-distance relationship between London and Los Angeles had to weigh in on this decision. Since then, Dua Lipa’s tour has taken up all her time. No flirting on the horizon then!

However, on June 4, videos taken in a nightclub seem to show the opposite. Indeed, following his concert date in Madrid, the interpreter of Good in bed showed up very close to the actor Arón Piper.

On these videos, they then appear glued and very tactile. Other videos show them hanging out at nightclubs together. Something to arouse the curiosity of their fans.

Especially since Arón Piper multiplies the conquests. Indeed, a few hours after these videos, the actor ofElite appeared on singer FKA Twigs’ TikTok account. On this video, the two kiss languidly and explicitly. What place Dua Lipa at the heart of a love triangle?

Nothing is less sure. However, it would seem that the video between Arón Piper and FKA Twigs is part of a future clip of the singer. It would then be just a role for his new song killer. Case to follow!