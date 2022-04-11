Dua Lipa dazzles with a Balenciaga bag with Swarovski crystals

Singer Dua Lipa looked amazing at the awards 2022 Grammys which were held on April 3 in Las Vegas, United States, with a versace dress with hatler neck corset and gold buckles; and although her look seemed insurmountable, she surprised us all again with the outfit she chose for the ‘after party‘.

Now the interpreter Levitating, Physical Y New Rules shares with his fans a closer look at this second outfit that he used that night and specifically the Balenciaga bag that attracts attention.

the look

The also composer, model and actress of 26 years born in London is on trend with a lingerie style mini dress, fitted and that highlights her figure, which she combined with long gloves of the same type of fabric, also in black.

Thanks to the most recent photographs we can take a closer look at the exquisite jewelry and accessories that give the look its elegance and glamour, starting with the incredible Balenciaga bag encrusted with Swarovski crystals, a leading and exclusive brand of cut glass.

This bag of course is the one that ‘steals camera’ and was released for the collection Fall-Winter 2019 Of the brand. Apart from Dua Lipa, we have seen him use Celine Dion, Hailey Bieber and Kim Kardashianproving that the singer, who will be touring around the world this year, has excellent taste in fashion.

To add more sparkle to the already dazzling look, Dua Lipa completes the outfit with Bvlgari jewelry; as we see in images, a pair of rings, earrings and a dazzling snake shaped necklacewhich hugs her neck and adds a risky and daring touch to the outfit.

The British thus shows us that in addition to being talented and beautiful, she is also very sophisticated and elegant, knowing how to have fun with fashion, adding a femininity and freshnesswith avant-garde and innovative proposals that make it stand out.

And speaking of standing out, the singer surprised her fans on the red carpet with a platinum blonde with dark roots that added drama to her image, but also shocked everyone since we usually see her show off a beautiful black mane. The change however, is not something totally unexpected if we take into account that she had already opted for blonde locks when she released her most recent record material, Future Nostalgia.