Dua Lipa declares herself a fan of the catsuit this summer

Summer is coming and as the days go by, the artists have been transforming their outfits To enjoy the warm days ahead, one of them is Dua Lipa who, through her official Instagram account, has set the pace for fashion lovers with avant-garde outfits.

The 26-year-old singer has joined the catsuit movement, a piece that has been present on the most recent catwalks.

During her ‘Future Nostalgia’ tour, Dua Lipa surprised her fans with a much more sober outfit than the previous ones but with the same overflowing style that characterizes her.

Dua Lipa sets the trend with a catsuit

It was at the concert she offered in Kaunas, Lithuania where the interpreter of ‘Break my heart’ appeared with a catsuit from the prestigious French firm Marine Serre of which Dua Lipa has declared herself a fan.

The singer wore the tight-fitting moon print piece that is making waves in the fashion world. Although it is not the first time that the British interpreter highlights her curvaceous figure with one of the French designer’s pieces, because in 2020 she used a blue moons bodysuit to promote her single.

Brands like Carolina Herrera and Saint Laurent included the famous piece in their shows, which has motivated more artists to join the trend despite how daring it may be, as is the case with Hailey Bieber and Sienna Miller.

With a brown tone on her lips, her hair parted in the middle and small waves, Dua Lipa wore the striking catsuit that has stood out for the versatility it brings to outfits by wearing it under another garment.

