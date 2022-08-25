Dua Lipa declares normcore sneakers her summer favorites

The performer of Levitating commitment to highlight the silhouette of some black normcore sneakersthick sole and round toe, with a monochromatic combination in royal blue that highlights your figure. The footwear gain prominence by being carried with a pair of White socksa detail how that adds nonchalance to the look and that reinforces the carefree aesthetic that they promoted a decade ago (and that we yearn for today after a global pandemic).

The minimalist combinations with touches sporty They have been the most demanded in the street style for 2022that is why the nordic tennis They have gained special prominence over other models that could be more sophisticated. Dua Lipa he wears them in this case to exercise, however, now they are part of elegant combinationswithout any limitation in between, perfect to be worn in summer or autumn, with imposing raincoats, midi-dresses i sets tailors.

Colorful normcore sneakers by Lacoste, Spring-Summer 2022. Lacoste/Alessandro Lucioni/ Gorunway Tailored suit with sneakers by Miu Miu, Spring-Summer 2022. Miu Miu/Gorunway. Loewe’s normcore tennis bet, Spring-Summer 2022. Loewe/Gorunway

Perhaps you never imagined that those dad sneaker whites that your father wore during the summer holidays (with white high socks, of course), would be part of the most requested trends of 2022but signatures like Miu Miu, Lacoste, Chloe Y Loewe they have offered different options in their recent collections to wear them, under a contemporary vision.