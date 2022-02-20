Dua Lipa demonstrates all her beauty this weekend

Dua Lipa, 26-year-old British singer, songwriter, model and actress, is traveling the world as part of her tour “Future Nostalgia Tour”. What’s more, Dua You have time to show all your beauty and make all your followers fall in love.

Last February 9, Dua Lipa started “Future Nostalgia Tour” in the city of Miami. With this tour he will travel around the world and will visit Argentina in September with his two presentations at the Hippodrome of Palermo. The disc “Future Nostalgia” came out in 2020 but due to the pandemic, the live performance of it was delayed.

