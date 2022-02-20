Dua Lipa demonstrates all her beauty this weekend

Dua Lipa, 26-year-old British singer, songwriter, model and actress, is traveling the world as part of her tour “Future Nostalgia Tour”. What’s more, Dua You have time to show all your beauty and make all your followers fall in love.

Instagram photo: @dualipa

Last February 9, Dua Lipa started “Future Nostalgia Tour” in the city of Miami. With this tour he will travel around the world and will visit Argentina in September with his two presentations at the Hippodrome of Palermo. The disc “Future Nostalgia” came out in 2020 but due to the pandemic, the live performance of it was delayed.

On the other hand, Lipa She identifies as a feminist and on more than one occasion has spoken out against sexism within the world of music and through her social networks, she raises awareness with various publications. Without going any further, she stated that she agreed with the campaign in our country in favor of abortion. In addition, she called the result of the referendum on the UK’s permanence in the European Union in 2016 devastating news.

The popular British singer places a lot of emphasis on good taste and that is why she does it with the stylist Lorenzo Posocco. Dua Lipa She did not stop posting images of her various dresses that she wears on her tour.

Instagram photo: @dualipa

On his Instagram account, Dua Lipa He wore total black in the preview of his concert in Boston. The post exceeded 2 million likes. In the publication, she is seen wearing black sheepskin boots, jeans with “cargo” style pockets, and a stuffed bag. With that, she managed to captivate the more than 79 million followers. Fans in Argentina will be able to enjoy it closely on September 13 and 14, since its last presentation in our country was in 2017.