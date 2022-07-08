Dua Lipa dresses as a bride to walk the streets of Paris

Last Wednesday, July 6, 2022, Dua Lipa had a 100% fashion day in Paris. On Instagram, she shared a look fit for a bride, courtesy of Bottega Veneta.

But that same day, the star also paraded for Balenciaga in an incredible yellow dress that took our breath away at the parade of Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2022-2023. Let us remember that this has been one of the most iconic parades of the year.

Dua Lipa in a sparkly wedding dress courtesy of Bottega Veneta

A fan of looks taken straight from the catwalk, Dua Lipa had another great fashion moment with a silhouette 100% Bottega Veneta by Matthieu Blazy from the collection Autumn-Winter 2022-2023.

This time we saw her with a slipdress or lingerie dress, in white lace with sequin details, matching long gloves and thigh-high silver boots. A bridal look that she posted on his account, accompanied by the text: “Wedding season”.

Without a doubt, it is an ultra-inspiring outfit that can be considered by future brides who dare to follow the strongest trends on their wedding day. The trick is to get carried away with the drama and not be intimidated by the idea of Wear Bridgerton-style gloves.