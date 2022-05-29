Entertainment

Dua Lipa from behind in mini shorts demonstrates beauty

“Oh, for God’s sake! Marry me” was one of the more than 5,000 comments found on the publication of the British singer Dua Lipa, after she portrayed herself in a flirtatious outfit and shared it with her followers, receiving many compliments. about his clothing.

And it is that the interpreter of “Don’t Start Now“She is in the country of Italy, in Portofino, as she has scheduled dates that are part of her successful Future Nostaliga Tour, thanks to this international tour, the beautiful 26-year-old singer has been very active on her social networks showing her followers the experiences and meetings he has had in the different places he has visited.

Staying at the beautiful Belmond Hotel Splendido, wearing a small outfit that fell in love with more than one because it showed her beauty, a comfortable polo-type blouse in ink with horizontal lines of various colors and stripes on the sleeves of a quite neon green striking now well, as a set, the bottom part looked exactly the same, only that the shorts were so small in the back in its charms it covered very little.

Sharing an entire photo session along with a small video, in one of those images she was daring because from the back she decided to show off her charms and beauties wearing the little shorts, so her followers did not hesitate to go to the part of comments to let her know how beautiful she looked.

Because it is Dua Lipa has been the center of attention in recent days since on Friday, May 27, a song was released in collaboration with the DJ Calvin Harris and the famous rapper Young Thugwhich has entered the top of the trend, has been climbing in the playlists of Spotify, acquired a good reception from the public.

Dua Lipa from behind in mini shorts demonstrates beauty, photo: instagram

Even surprising her followers because the 26-year-old performer has not released new music since she has been focused on her tour for the reason that it had to be postponed due to the pandemic issue that we experienced in 2020, which was when the album that is under the same name as the international tour.

