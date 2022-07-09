Dua Lipa generates debate after attending a wedding in an almost white transparent lace dress

One of Dua Lipa’s recent outfits sparked a debate on social media after fans praised and criticized her almost white lace wedding guest look.

On Tuesday, the 26-year-old singer shared a series of images of herself posing in a sheer lace dress on Instagram and Twitter. The outfit, which consisted of pieces from Bottega Veneta’s fall 2022 runway, according to Harper’s Bazaarfeatured a sheer lace dress with straps and ruffle details in a light lavender color that looked almost white, which the singer styled with long matching gloves, dark sunglasses and metallic boots.

In the caption, Lipa seemed to suggest that she wore the outfit for someone’s big day, because she wrote: “wedding season” with two bow emojis, and PopSugar reported that the singer attended her friend Olive Uniacke’s wedding during weekend.

On social media, some fans have questioned the appropriateness of the ‘Levitating’ singer’s outfit choice, with many claiming that it is too close to white and as such should have been off limits.

“A rare blunder by my queen,” one person wrote on Twitter. “If it’s your wedding, you should stop it now. If it’s not your wedding, why [demonios] Do you dress in white?

“Honey, who told you it was okay to wear white to a wedding?” another person questioned.

A third person on Instagram wrote: “The white dress doesn’t [en] their wedding? That is other people’s pity and low self-esteem.”

However, other fans have come to Lipa’s defense, with some noting that the dress is actually “lavender” or “lilac” in color rather than white and therefore appropriate.

Fans also praised Lipa’s style in general, noting how “beautiful” she looked in the dress.

“Sooooo BEAUTIFUL,” one fan tweeted, while another added, “Imagine this is your wedding and Dua shows up in this, I’d give her my ring.”

“She is the main character,” someone else tweeted.

The singer’s post came hours before she walked the runway at Balenciaga’s fashion show in Paris, France, where Demna Gvasalia, Balenciaga’s creative director, launched her second couture collection for the luxury brand.

In honor of her new collection, the fashion house invited several celebrities to walk the runway, and Lipa was joined by Nicole Kidman, Kim Kardashian, Naomi Campbell, Bella Hadid and Christine Quinn from Selling Sunset.

During the fashion show, the ‘One Kiss’ singer modeled a one-shoulder neon yellow dress and long black gloves. The side of her outfit also had a long train attached, which she had wrapped around her waist.

On social media, Lipa and her fellow runway models were praised by fans, with many describing the women as “iconic.”

Lipa isn’t the first celebrity to spark a debate about wedding guest etiquette. In November 2021, Kendall Jenner attended her friend Lauren Perez’s wedding and wore a black dress that featured diamond cutouts and exposed her midriff.

The model’s choice of outfit also sparked mixed reactions on social media. Many fans questioned whether the outfit was appropriate and accused Jenner of trying to upstage her girlfriend.

According to wedding website The Knot, guests should try to follow the dress code for the event if specified by the bride and groom. In addition to recommending against wearing white, women are encouraged to dress “in a floor-length evening gown or elegant dress” if the dress code is black tie.