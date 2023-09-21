Dua Lipa has got Colombians under her skin with her latest recommendation, and there’s no shortage of detailed criticism. books

dua lipa It has an editorial platform, Service95, from where it recommends a book to its followers every month. They’ve already picked one for October: 100 years of solitudeOf gabriel garcia marquez, And with that, he has put the Colombian people in his pocket.

,This incredible novel cast a spell on me., I was mesmerized by the fantastic elements that coexist with reality and I loved how time moves and swirls in the fictional city of Macondo,” he commented on this reading.

“It is true that sometimes I had to make my way among the many Aurelianos and José Arcadios who populated seven generations of the Buendía family. But Getting lost and succumbing to the mastery of Gabriel García Márquez’s narration is part of the joy of this epic story“, He added.

A delightful read that makes you think: “On the way, I found myself Reflections on love and war, family relationships, the consequences of modernity and, of course, the multiple meanings of loneliness., is irresistible”.

However, many Colombians have applauded his election. Some people regret that they have to read translated works, Many of those who have already read the work also sympathize with his choice.

But there is one detail that has caught the attention of some of his followers who have noticed that The singer has been holding this book in her hands for a long time.,

I understand Dua Lipa because she’s been reading that book for about five years.

She’s been reading this all year hahaha but I understand her????????????

Just because the book is called One Hundred Years of Solitude, you don’t necessarily have to spend 100 years reading it. Finish it off.

He has been with that book for almost 3 years

My theory is that when he saw Colombia he started reading it and it took him a year to finish it, duh.

The point is that 100 years of solitude take the stick just kidsbook of patty smith Which I recommended for September and I’m sure more than one person is still into it.