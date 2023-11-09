Dua Lipa has won new rights to her musical legacy

News Two years ago Dua Lipa parted ways with TAP management, which held the publishing and recording rights to all of the singer’s music.

dua lipa Guarantee the rights to your music catalog at Novo according to its previous editor, TAP Management. The two would work together for more than eight years before breaking their contract in early 2022. For the sake of the artist, dukagjin lipaSince then he has been their businessman.

In a statement from TAP management, it was confirmed that the singer will be in charge of all publishing and recording rights of all the music. “we wish Supplication ,Lipa“Everything is looking better for the future,” said Anna Neville, co-president of Tap Music.

“This is an exciting time for our publisher – we are expanding our services and teams globally and continuing to add talented writers and artists to our stellar roster.”

A company acting like a recorder and a publisher universal music group And this item is not in its catalog names like Lana Del Rey, Ellie Goulding, noah Cyrus even more.

The announcement was confirmed by Logos APOS Lipa Broadcast or launch your new fax “Houdini”which will be launched according to a series of this fifth-fair (9) teaser On their social media platforms. A song produced with Kevin Parker ,tame Impala), it will be the first single from the singer’s third album.

dua lipa Like follow the steps unlike colleagues Justin Biber, Iggy Azalea, Produce, skylar gray, Justin Timberlake, Bruno Mars, Shakira, Neil Young, Bob Dylan and Mötley CrüeWhich has also sold its music catalog in recent years.

It has become popular among well-known experienced musicians, who leave their musical legacy in the hands of specialized music companies, which begin to professionally control all their publications, receiving large sums of money for their heirs. .