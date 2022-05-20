Dua Lipa joins the cast of Barbie with Margot Robbie

Since Warner Bros. Pictures announced that the live-action of Barbie was on its way, lovers of the classic doll went crazy with the novelty. From that moment on, the additions to the cast became a topic of conversation. First of all it was margot robbie like Barbie, then it was Ryan Gosling like Ken. But now a successful singer would be ready to join the cast. Is about Dua Lipa And here we tell you everything you need to know.

63 years ago the Mattel toy came onto the market to become a brand that spanned entire generations. With multiple adaptations on the screen, now one of the stories of Barbie will leave the animated format to be played by figures such as the actress of Harley Quinn. But… she will not be alone! Ryan Gosling, Emma Mackey, Ncuti Gatwa, Simu Liu, America Ferreira and Kate McKinnon They will accompany her.

And although the first images of his characterizations made it clear that production began a long time ago, a new addition would be about to be confirmed. This was reported by The Sun newspaper, which assured that Dua Lipa signed her contract to join what promises to be a success. Will it be him with a cameo or with a character? At the moment, none of these details have been officially reported.

Although the British singer has not yet been seen in her role as an actress, it will not be her first time on the film set. It is that -beyond her work in video clips of her- Dua Lipa recently worked in Argyle. It is the adaptation of the novel published by Ellie Conway within the framework of a trilogy. under the production of Manzanaconsists of a psychological thriller that will have as its protagonist henry cavill and that has its premiere scheduled for this year.

But the singer does not waste time and would already be working on the next Warner Bros. Pictures project. What will it be about? with address of Greta Gerwig and script of Noah Baumbach, will show one of the Barbie dolls just as she is kicked out of Barbie Land for not being “perfect enough.” As she confronts the real world, fraught with flaws, she will come across lessons that will change her life.