Dua Lipa joins the cast of Barbie with Margot Robbie

The suspicion that the great pop singer, Dua Lipa could be part of the cast “Barbie”an upcoming live-action film of the famous doll that will star the acclaimed actress margot robbie It’s roaming the internet.

According to information and sources of the newspaper The Sun The ‘Levitating’ singer is cementing her status as a star of Hollywood, Well, apparently he has gotten a role in that film, although the information has not yet been from direct or official sources yet.

If this is more than a rumor, it would be another big step for the singer since it would be her second appearance on the big screen, although this time in one of the films with the highest budget so far.

Well, his first big debut was in the spy thriller ‘Argylle‘ later this year, after having filmed it in 2021.

According to the newspaper, a movie source stated, “Dua is making waves in both music and movies. She really impressed Argyle and word spread around Hollywood about how good she was.”

Now she has joined the cast of ‘Barbie’ alongside big names like Margot, Ryan Gosling, Will Ferrell and Saoirse Ronan. Although Argylle is a great movie in its own right, Barbie will be a breakout role for Dua because there is so much buzz surrounding her,” the source added.

“Dua is quickly proving that there is much more to her than being a pop star. She has an exciting future ahead of her in movies.”

Although her participation is yet to be confirmed, there are many expectations regarding the making of this film, something that Dua would have to deal with.

Well, the beautiful singer is not taking an easy trip, because she just started her tour Future Nostalgia in the United States, starting in February and then in United Kingdomwhere all of Europe was united.

Also, he is finishing up his third album, which he recently revealed was almost done.

As for the details of the tape, it is only known that the script remains secret, but according to rumors it is said that it is a doll expelled from barbie land for not being perfect enough.

The newspaper quoted one of its stars, Sim Liu, According to her, she said that during this week, an agent told her that it was one of the best scripts she had ever read.

To which she commented, “He said, ‘If I could bet my career on any script, it’s the Barbie script. I really think you should do it,'” hinting at what to expect from it.

For her part, Dua Lipa is giving the best of herself, living the moment where work overwhelms her and what she gives to speak very well of her, since she has already become one of the most sought-after pop stars in the world.

