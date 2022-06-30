Dua Lipa, Jorja Smith and Pharrell Williams soon reunited on an album!

Calvin Harris’ new album will contain songs featuring artists such as Dua Lipa, Jorja Smith and Pharrell Williams.

On August 5, Calvin Harris will release his new album. It brings together for the occasion many singers like Dua Lipa, Jorja Smith or Pharrell Williams. MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z!

Dua Lipa in “album” mode

At the moment, Dua Lipa is on the front of the stage. As she continues her world tour Future Nostalgia Tour, she learned a good news about her second album Future Nostalgia.

Indeed, since June 27, the album has been certified triple platinum disc in France. It sold at 300,000 copies in France. A beautiful score that shows the popularity of the singer!

Released on March 27, 2020, the album has a total of more than 4 million sales. It must be said that with the songs present in the album, success could only be there for Dua Lipa. In effect, Future Nostalgia contains several hits like Physical, Break My Heart or love again.

In addition to this good news on his current album, the interpreter of IDGAF claims to work on a new project. ” It starts to take shape. I can’t wait, really looking forward to releasing some of these new songs. I have a vision. It has a titleshe explained on her podcast service last May.

In addition to reflecting on her new project, Dua Lipa appears on those of others. Indeed, she joins the guest list of the new Calvin Harris album, which will be released on August 5th.

Other prestigious guests will be there, such as Jorja Smith or Pharrell Williams. MCE TV tells you more!

“FUNK WAV BOUNCES VOL.2” AVAILABLE AUGUST 5! With the presence of Justin Timberlake, Pharrell, Jorja Smith, Offset, 6LACK, Swae Lee, 21 Savage, Tinashe, Snoop Dogg, Busta Ryhmes, Lil Durk, Dua Lipa or Young Thug! pic.twitter.com/XNJtYmERCi — ALCHEMIST (@alchimistfr) June 29, 2022

Calvin Harris invites big singers

On August 5, Scottish DJ and producer Calvin Harris will release his next project Funk Wav Bounces Vol.2. And for the arrival of the project, he thinks big.

Indeed, many prestigious artists will be featured on the album. The list is quite extensive!

In a non-exhaustive way, we will find there Pharrell Williams, Pusha T, Young Thug, Dua Lipa, Justin Timberlake, Busta Rhymes, Snoop Dogg, Tinashe, Halsey, Jorja Smith or even Lil Durk. Unbelievable !

Moreover, the piece Potion between Calvin Harris and Dua Lipa has already been released since last May. The clip, colorful and whimsical, has 18 million views. The two artists had already collaborated on the piece one kiss in 2018.

This is not the first time that Calvin Harris has brought together so many singers for one of his projects. Indeed, Funk Wav Bounces Vol.1released in 2017, also brought together luxury feats such as Snoop Dogg, Nicki Minaj, John Legend, Future, Katy Perry, Frank Ocean, Migos and Kehlani.

Right now, Dua Lipa connects the feats. Last March, she released the title Sweetest Pie with rapper Megan Three Stallion. She had not hidden her joy to share the piece. “I’m so glad I’m crying the sugary icing out of my tear ducts!!!!!! »she explained on Instagram.

After Angèle, Megan Three Stallion and Calvin Harris, what other dream feat does Dua Lipa have in store for us in the future? Case to follow!