Dua Lipa, Nicole Kidman and Kim Kardashian paraded for Balenciaga in Paris – Revista Para Ti

Within the framework of Fashion Week in the French capital, celebrities took part in the presentation of the new collection of the famous Spanish brand

The Haute Couture Fashion Week in Paris It is one of the most anticipated events of each season. There all the most prestigious brands show their outstanding collections and try to surprise with their innovative proposals.

In this opportunity, Balenciaga caused a lot of talk as it summoned great stars of cinema, music and the media to parade.

Denma Gvasalia, creative director of the brand founded in 1947, turned the singer into models Dua Lipa, actress Nicole Kidman, and even Kim Kardashian, one of the greatest ambassadors of the Spanish firm.

Dua Lipa at the Balenciaga Haute Couture Fall Winter 2022/2023 fashion show. Photos: photonews.

Dua Lipa, who in September will come to Argentina to perform two live shows, She wore a short yellow dress. A draped design with an asymmetric neckline and long train. She accompanied with black opaque stockings, long black gloves and pointed shoes.

Nicole Kidman at the Balenciaga Haute Couture Fall Winter 2022/2023 fashion show. Photos: photonews.

The surprise was Nicole Kidman, who dressed in a long metallic dress and long black gloveswas without a doubt, the most applauded.

Kim Kardashian at the Balenciaga Haute Couture Fall Winter 2022/2023 fashion show. Photos: photonews.

Undoubtedly, the presence of Kim Kardashian was also very special in this parade, which was later accompanied by a photo shoot as a look book to show the collection. On her part, the businesswoman wore a stunning dress with a sweetheart neckline and a draped skirt.

Balenciaga Haute Couture Fall Winter 2022/23

Balenciaga fashion show, Haute Couture fall winter 2022/2023. Photos: photonews.

Gloves, pants-boots and asymmetrical dresses with tails completed this collection, in which some voluminous designs were seen, inspired by Diego Velázquez’s meninas, such as the black suit worn by the top Naomi Campbell.

Balenciaga fashion show, Haute Couture fall winter 2022/2023. Photos: photonews.

“This collection is more mine. It begins in the future and then sinks into the past, in the infanta dresses that were the origin of the house”, founded by the Spaniard Cristóbal Balenciaga in 1917, Gvasalia said.

Balenciaga fashion show, Haute Couture fall winter 2022/2023. Photos: photonews.

The creative director of Balenciaga tried to escape the heritage that he highlighted in January in his first Haute Couture collection (since its refoundation, the brand has focused on prêt-à-porter creations) and dig deeper into his instinct .

Balenciaga fashion show, Haute Couture fall winter 2022/2023. Photos: photonews.