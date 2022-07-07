Dua Lipa, Nicole Kidman and Kim Kardashian sneak into the Balenciaga fashion show | Fashion and Beauty

We have to talk about the last Balenciaga show. And not only because of the designs that Denma Gvasalia presented, but because of the stars that appeared on the catwalk. This Wednesday, June 6, the new Balenciaga collection was presented at Haute Couture Week in Paris.

For the occasion, the famous firm has had a luxury cast to present the garments. The creative director has not only had some of the most famous models of the moment for the parade, he has also called some of his most illustrious friends. In this way, Denma has managed to Nicole Kidman, Kim Kardashian and Dua Lipa make a surprise appearance on the catwalk.

The three stars have dazzled the audience, wearing looks that could be worn on any red carpet in the world.

Dua Lipa She has worn a beautiful yellow dress with two lengths. From the front it looks like a short summer dress. Behind, there is a long queue. In addition, the look has been crowned with black gloves reminiscent of the golden age of Hollywood.

Nicole Kidman She has worn an incredible long silver dress. She has also worn the black gloves. A brand of the new season of Balenciaga.

Kim, for her part, has bet everything on her favorite color: black. The famous businesswoman has worn a long dress with an open back and a V-shaped neckline. The three stars have worn the same black heel.

Without a doubt, the image of these three stars is going around the world. Because it’s not every day you see a Hollywood queen, a pop princess and the biggest social media star together. Fashion’s history!

But they have not been the only pop icons that have appeared. Balenciaga has also called up top models Gigi Hadid and Naomi Campbell. The two models have been incredible on the catwalk.

Without a doubt, Balenciaga knows how to get people talking about their shows. One more year, he has left us shocked.