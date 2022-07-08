Dua Lipa, Nicole Kidman and Kim Kardashian stood out at a Balenciaga show in Paris

Dua Lipa and Nicole Kidman at the Balenciaga show



The actress Nicole Kidman and the celebrities kim kardashian They went up this Wednesday to the Balenciaga catwalk, which presented its second Haute Couture collection in Paris with the help of its creative director, Demna Gvasalia.

The parade was full of ´famous´ like singer Dua Lipa, top models Bella Hadid and Naomi Campbell, in addition to Kardashian, one of the muses of the Georgian Gvasalia, and Kidman, who surprised the guests wearing a long draped dress with a fully metallic train, with an appearance as of evening paper.

Gloves, pants-boots and asymmetrical dresses with tails completed this collection, in which some voluminous designs, inspired by Diego Velázquez’s meninas, such as the black suit worn by Campbell.

Naomi Campbell was one of the stars of the parade

“This collection is more mine. It starts in the future and then sinks into the past, into the infanta dresses that were the origin of the house”, founded by the Spaniard Cristóbal Balenciaga in 1917, told Gvasalia.

The creative director of Balenciaga tried to escape the heritage that he highlighted in January in his first Haute Couture collection (since its refoundation, the brand has focused on prêt-à-porter creations) and dig deeper into his instinct .

Different models paraded with their faces covered

“I wanted to look less and feel more”added the renowned designer.

Many models also wore black masks that covered the entire face, a frequent claim to anonymity at the Balenciaga in Gvasalia, created in collaboration with the Formula 1 division of Mercedes.

(With information from EFE)

