Dua Lipa politely rejects photo with fans

The reaction of the British contrasts sharply with what happened days ago with Bad Bunny, from which videos were leaked on social networks where he threw cell phones of people who wanted a photo with the Puerto Rican, which is why he was severely criticized by his fans in the Americas. .

Dua Lipa appears in the video wearing brown glasses, a denim top and shorts on what she described as a family outing. A fan approached her asking for a photo and she kindly declined the request with a very clear and respectable explanation.

“Very sorry. I’m not taking pictures with anyone because I’m with my family, but it was nice to meet you,” says Dua Lipa.

The singer was not protected by her security personnel around her and, despite the fact that it was a group of fans with cell phones in hand who surrounded her and recorded, she was calm and refused to take photos, without bothering.

Let us remember that during his visit to Mexico City for his two concerts at the Foro Sol, he had the unfortunate coincidence of the earthquakes that occurred at dawn on September 22 while he was in a nightclub in Colonia Juárez in the Mexican capital. At that time, the attendees of that bar decided to record their reactions to a Dua Lipa totally baffled by the phenomenon and the sound of the seismic alert.

Although she remained calm, the scene was unfortunate on the part of those present.