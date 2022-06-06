Dua Lipa poses in hip pants and a bikini on Instagram

One of the last photos of Dua Lipa on Instagram, it’s a brash statement about one of the most controversial clothes of the last couple of years: low rise garmentsand not just low, but ultra low.

Dua Lipa takes a risk with the controversial trend of pants to the hip

British singer, Dua Lipa, posed wearing some tailored pants to the hip As if the look wasn’t challenging enough, she added the top piece of a triangle cup bikinithus combining two diametrically opposed pieces, but which somehow work for the summer that is about to begin.

Instagram contents This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from.

It’s not the first time the interpreter of Levitating takes a risk with a piece of this nature, in fact, it could be said that the hip pants they are your favourites. Her Instagram account is littered with everyday looks where low cuts are prevalent, as a reminder that this is only the beginning of the Y2K era.

There are few fashion firms that have not dared to revive these pants divisive, but if we were to examine the most representative examples, we would definitely have to resort to Blumarine or Dieseltwo of the most recognized brands for bringing back, at any cost, the 2000s trends.