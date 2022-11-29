Dua Lipa poses with Mick Jagger with a motomami look

Dua Lipa enchants everyone in his path with his charisma and style. While in her concerts she usually dazzles with tight garments such as catsuits, in her day-to-day life she never ceases to amaze with the latest trendswhere the Y2K style reigns, as well as mixtures of textures and risky clothing.

In her most recent posts, an image stands out that raised rumors about a possible collaboration between the British singer and Mick jaggeras the two are seen in a recording studio.

In it, she wears a biker jacketin the best “style motomommy” that the Spanish Rosalía, another unstoppable talent of the moment, went viral.



Photos: Instagram @dualipa

Dua Lipa’s momami look next to Mik Jagger

The interpreter of “One Kiss” wears a jacket vintage of the Italian firm Gucci in collaboration with the Palace brand, where the yellow color stands out.

The singer wears this piece with personality with a gray shirt and black stockings, which can give us ideas for wearing this type of jacket with miniskirts, short dresses, even shorts, combined with black stockings.

The key to wearing short garments like the ones mentioned is to wear them with high boots, which are also in top trend this season. Dua Lipa wore some with a crocodile effect texture from the Italian shoe brand Paris Texas, which, apparently, is one of the singer’s favorites.

At this moment together with the emblematic voice of The Rolling Stones, Dua Lipa She wore her hair in a high ponytail with braids, she wore very natural makeup and large silver-tone earrings.

another detail of style that she shared in the photo carousel is her manicure. As many know, she usually uses the 3D effect in vibrant colors and this time it was the turn of purple with a chrome finish, a trend that is resurfacing in the celebratory season that is soon to begin.

This is another look mommy to which Dua Lipa he added his stylish touch. On that occasion, she dressed in a Givenchy total look starring a biker jacket. She combined it with a see-through top and XL gold necklaces.

East jackets style they are perfect with jeans for looks with basics, but they could also be tried with leather effect pants, which are in trend Currently, in addition to accepting the proposal of Dua Lipa and wear them with skirts or short dresses, wearing stockings and boots. How would you like to combine one?

