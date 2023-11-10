Dua Lipa Premieres “Houdini” And The First Person To Hear It Had This Reaction: Video

It premieres this Thursday, November 9 “Houdini”Singer’s most recent single dua lipaAfter an absence of 5 months from the music world.

The song marks a change in his style, as it features a “Psychedelic” This has left more than one person’s mouth open.

This is visible in a video shared by bbc media, Through their social networks.

Dua Lipa. Photo: Screenshot

In the video clip, the singer is seen with a journalist, who suggests she go out and interview someone who doesn’t know her to find out what they think of her new song. .

They later approach a man on whom Dua Lipa puts on headphones while her team holds up a disco ball and a banner that reads “Congratulations, you’re Be the first to hear Dua Lipa’s new song.,

On removing the headphones, the man says that he will do it again after listening to the tune, as it has a rhythm and is pleasant.

After the premiere of “Houdini”, netizens went crazy on social networks because of the change Look He was possessed by the British singer, and for his participation Kevin Parker In simple.

Some netizens mentioned that this album is a transition 80s-70s psychedeliaBut she also once again expressed that Dua Lipa saved pop music, so she should be considered the “Princess of Pop”.

okay (mmm)

i come and i go

Tell me all the ways you need me

I’m not here long

hold me or i’ll go houdini

i come and i go

prove that you have the right to make me happy

everyone knows

hold me or i’ll go houdini

Time is passing like a solar eclipse

keep looking and you give me a kiss

This is your moment, baby, don’t let it slip

Come closer, are you reading my lips?

They say I come and I go

Tell me all the ways you need me

I’m not here long

hold me or i’ll go houdini

i come and i go

prove that you have the right to make me happy

everyone knows

hold me or i’ll go houdini

If you’re good enough, you’ll find a way

Maybe you can inspire a girl to change her ways

Do you think about it day and night?

You might be the one to hold me

Everything you say sounds so sweet (ah-ahh)

But do you practice what you preach? (Oh! Oh)

I need something that makes me believe (ah-ahh)

If you got it, baby, give it to me

They say I come and I go

Tell me all the ways you need me

I’m not here long

hold me or i’ll go houdini

I come and go (I come and go)

prove that you have the right to make me happy

Everybody knows (I haven’t been here long)

hold me or i’ll go houdini

If you’re good enough, you’ll find a way

Maybe you can inspire a girl to change her ways

Do you think about it day and night?

You might be the one to hold me

Oh Oh

ooh

i come and i go

Tell me all the ways you need me (ooh)

I’m not here long

hold me or i’ll go houdini

I come and go (I come and go)

prove that you have the right to make me happy

Everybody knows (I haven’t been here long)

hold me or i’ll go

Houdini

Houdini, catch me or I’ll go Houdini



EL Universal is now on WhatsApp! Get the day’s most relevant news, opinion articles, entertainment, trends and more, all from your mobile device.

