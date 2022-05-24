Dua Lipa raises the temperature with a tight swimsuit

Dua Lipa is a 26-year-old British singer, actress, songwriter and model who is on her ‘Future Nostalgia Tour’. The Londoner is one of the best artists of the moment and also one of the most beautiful. The interpreter of ‘Levitating’ turned on Instagram wearing a tight bathing suit.

Lipa is on her fourth world concert tour, the last of which was ready to begin in March 2020, but due to the outbreak of the coronavirus, it was postponed to 2022. The British is already conquering several countries with her second album, which became number 1 in the UK.

Dua Lipa in concert. Source Instagram @dualipa

Thanks to your successes, Dua Lipa She has become one of the most successful artists. But, according to the singer herself, she was about to abandon her career, due to the hatred and insults she received daily on her social networks. This, for the fans, did not happen and she continued with her music. On the other hand, she confessed that she is accompanied on her tours by her yoga coach so as not to be stressed and to be in shape for each concert she gives.

beyond the music, Dua Lipa was confirmed to join the cast of the live-action Barbie. Who will be in charge of personifying the doll will be Margot Robbie and Ryan Goslin as Ken. So far, no details have been given of the role that the London singer will play, but it promises to be a success. Recently, she worked on ‘Argylle’, a psychological thriller in which she starred opposite Henry Cavill. But, social networks are still her forte.

Through his Instagram account, Dua Lipa He fell in love with everyone through an incredible video wearing a tight swimsuit. You can see the singer sunbathing and before a concert. Later, she can be seen enjoying a river with her friends. The post exceeded 2 million likes.