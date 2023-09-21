Dua Lipa Recommends Reading ‘One Hundred Years of Solitude’ Because She Fell in Love with ‘Macondo’

The world of Macondo has caught the attention of pop star Dua Lipa. He has literally devoured its chapters and great moments Hundred years of loneliness, A masterpiece by Colombian Nobel Prize winner in Literature Gabriel García Márquez, and he has wasted no time in recommending the book to all his fans.

“This incredible novel has mesmerized me. I was mesmerized by the fantasy elements that coexist with reality and I loved how time keeps moving and moving in the fictional town of Macondo.

Thus he revealed his passion for this masterpiece of universal literature. The comment was made on the Instagram account Service95, a global editorial platform, in which Dua Lipa shared that her text for October was dedicated to this story.

“Sometimes I had to find my way through the many Aurelianos and José Arcadios that populated seven generations of the Buendía family. But getting lost and succumbing to the mastery of Gabriel García Márquez’s narrative is part of the joy of this epic story,” he insisted.

dua lipa The pop star, known for hit songs like ‘Levitating’ and ‘Don’t Start Now’, named the work of Gabriel García Márquez as a reading recommendation for the month of October.

His comments have attracted attention on social networks and continue to spread the message around a universal work born from the rich imagination of García Márquez.

“Along the way, I found myself contemplating the many meanings of love and war, family relationships, the consequences of modernity, and of course loneliness. “It’s irresistible,” he said.

The Service95 platform was created by the singer herself, who finds an oasis in her fast-paced musical world, with conversations and meetings around culture and books.